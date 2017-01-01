What the Aquarius Constellation Teaches Us About Pentecost—and the End Times

The heavens declare the glory of God—and tell His story. ( The heavens declare the glory of God—and tell His story. )

The New Age people have falsely tried to promote the idea that we are entering a new age of peace and brotherhood—the Age of Aquarius. The real Age of Aquarius is represented in the zodiac constellation of Aquarius (the water pourer), which slips behind the sun on Feb. 18.

Aquarius is the sixth chapter of the star Bible, a picture of a man pouring out an urn of water. Aquarius comes after the constellation Capricorn (the goat) which pictures the sacrificial death and resurrection of Christ. After his resurrection, Christ told his followers to wait for him in Jerusalem to receive the Holy Spirit. Aquarius shows the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, often represented by water, that began on Pentecost in Jerusalem. This is the real Age of Aquarius.

The three constellations associated with Aquarius are Cygnus (the swan), Pisces Austranis (the southern fish) and Pegasus (the winged horse). Cygnus contains the northern cross, including the black hole where the star of Bethlehem was located (See our book The Stars of His Coming), but it also represents Christ's promise to return in star names such as Azel (who goes and returns quickly) and Sadr (who returns in a circle). Pisces Austranis (the southern fish), is shown as a fish drinking the water poured out by Aquarius. The brightest star of Pisces Austranis, formalhaut (the mouth of the fish), shows how the believers received the Holy Spirit at Pentecost by speaking in tongues. Finally, Pegasus (the winged horse) tells us that the spiritual power represented by the Christ/horse constellations of Centaurus (the despised one) and Sagittarius (the archer) is available to all believers now that Christ has returned to heaven.

As we look forward to the return of Christ, we also note that Aquarius moves into the spring season when all four seasonal signs change in 2121 A.D. We are reminded that the church age, represented by the current occupant of the spring equinox, Pisces (the fish), will end when Christ returns, and we will worship God in Jerusalem as the water of Aquarius pours out of the temple. (Ezekiel 47:1-12).

Of course, Aquarius is not visible to us now because the water of Aquarius is hidden in the fire of the sun. However, right after sunset, the Aquarian constellation Pegasus (the winged horse) is visible just above the horizon. Pegasus, which is recognizable by the great square, would be best viewed through binoculars in the early evening twilight.

And don't forget to tell someone about the Holy Spirit Age of Aquarius and the Aquarian sign of the return of Christ.

Ron Allen is a Christian businessman, CPA and author who serves in local, national and international ministries spreading a message of reconciliation to God, to men and between believers. He is founder of the International Star Bible Society, telling how the heavens declare the glory of God, and the Emancipation Network, which helps people escape from financial bondage, and co-founder with his wife Pat of Corporate Prayer Resources, dedicated to helping intercessors.

