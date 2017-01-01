Use Your 'Fine Tuning Dial' to Hear God's Voice

Use your spiritual dial to tune in to God's voice. ( Pixabay/MCRTLife )

Get "in Spirit" (Rev. 1:9-11) by relaxing and becoming calm. Put a smile on your face. Use stillness or soaking music. Breathe as deeply and slowly as you comfortably can as you love God (Deut. 28:47). Perhaps worship in tongues. Move into the present (Ex. 3:14). Being "in Spirit" "in the moment" is where miracles occur.

Connect with your divine lover (Deut. 7:9).

"Welcome, Jesus!" I see You, Jesus, at my right side. I smile (see Acts 2:25; Ps. 16:8).

"I am eager to commune with You. I want to experience You" (see Gen. 2:8, 3:8).

"Thank you for loving me and communing with me!" (Jn. 3:16; Jn. 17:3, 22-23).

"I tune to flow" and honor God's interaction with me by recording it.

God's "fine tuning dial" is found in Hebrews 10:19-22, which says: "Therefore, brothers, we have confidence to enter the Most Holy Place by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way that He has opened for us through the veil, that is to say, His flesh, and since we have a High Priest over the house of God, let us draw near with" the following:

1. A true heart

2. In full assurance of faith

3. Having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience and

4. Our bodies washed with pure water (Heb. 10:19-22; Eph. 5:26 washed with rhema).

The above four elements get us into the holy of holies, where we quietly receive from God. In the chart below, you process these four requirements along with three additional ones found in other New Testament Scriptures.

Ask these questions, and for each one, record what God speaks:

1. Lord, is my heart true? Am I coming in sincerity, with no deception or hypocrisy? Am I being honest before You? Am I harboring any reservations?

2. Lord, am I coming in faith? Have I made a quality decision to believe all that You say with all of my heart? Do I believe Your river flows within me?

3. Lord, is my conscience clear? Have I confessed my sin and received Christ's cleansing blood? Is my confidence in You, that You will sanctify me and present me blameless before the Father?

4. Lord, have I obeyed the rhema I have already received? You won't advance me further revelation if I haven't acted on previous words from You.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=380095728" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=380095728" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

5. Lord, am I asking You to tell me what people will do? Am I asking questions You do not want to answer? Instead I will trust You to work all out for good (Prov. 3:5-6).

6. Lord, are my motives right? Am I asking so I can consume for my pleasure (James 4:3)?

7. Lord, are You calling me to fast to release the answer (Mark 9:28-29; Dan. 10:2,12,13)? As you finish your devotional time, review what God has spoken above and let Him impress you with what He wants you to carry with you this day as a result of this time together.

8. A Scripture, insight or experience the Lord wants me to speak over myself today is:

As I wait for God's promise to manifest, the Bible tells me to (Heb. 10:23-26):

1. Hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering—no grumbling or complaining.

2. Consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds—no discouragement.

3. Don't go on sinning willfully—no despondency or reverting back to previous sins.

4. Pray repeatedly, multiple times a day (James 5:17)—never pray once or twice and quit.

Consider these resources to deepen your journey in hearing God's voice:

An in-depth discussion of the Fine Tuning Dial is available in Chapter 6 of the book Dialogue with God .

Access a complete e-learning module on Hearing God's Voice.

Mark Virkler, Ph.D. has authored more than 50 books in the areas of hearing God's voice and spiritual growth. He is the founder of Communion With God Ministries (cwgministries.org) and Christian Leadership University (cluonline.com), where the voice of God is at the center of every learning experience. Mark has taught on developing intimacy with God and spiritual healing for 30-plus years on six continents. The message has been translated into over 40 languages, and he has helped to establish more than 250 church-centered Bible schools around the world.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.