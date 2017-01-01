Prophecy: Jesus Will Break the Curse in Your Life

In a year of restoration, Jesus will use us to break the curses in our families, Philip Cameron prophesied on the Jim Bakker Show.

"There are curses in your family that need to be broken," Cameron says. "You need to be the point person, the one that will stand there and say, 'This is not happening in my grandkids' lives, this is not going to take part in my kids. I will not allow this to have a foothold in my family.'"

With these declarations, you can activate life-altering faith.

Watch the video to see how.

