We Live In a Society Where 'Fifty Shades', Beyonce And Lady Gaga Are Considered Entertainment

Beyonce (R) performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. ( REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY )

What in the world has happened to America? We live in a society where perversion, sexual violence and occult rituals have become essential elements of our entertainment.

In fact, these days it seems like we can't get through a major awards show or a Super Bowl halftime celebration without being forced to see things that would have been absolutely unthinkable in this country just 50 years ago. Unfortunately, most Americans have already had their consciences seared so badly that these things don't even bother them anymore.

In the old days, popular music was certainly full of sexually suggestive themes, but the artists were never as graphic as they are today. In addition to blatantly flaunting their sexuality, the biggest pop stars of today also seem to be in a competition to see who can include the most occult symbology in their performances.

Just consider Beyoncé's performance at the Grammys. You certainly don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to figure out that her performance was full of occult symbolism. Even The Washington Post is gushing about the "African, Hindu and Roman goddesses" that served as her inspiration:

As in Lemonade and her pregnancy announcement photos released earlier this month, the singer's Grammy performance was packed with artistic nods to African, Hindu and Roman goddesses who signify the womanhood Beyoncé has been reflecting in her most recent work.

Beyoncé's outfit reminded me more of the Egyptian goddess Isis, but it really doesn't matter too much because ultimately all of these pagan goddesses were derived from a religious tradition that began back in ancient Babylon.

I just don't know why anyone would want to watch this stuff. It is truly astounding that millions of Americans would willingly sit there and watch an almost-naked woman dressed like a pagan goddess prance around the stage in a sexually suggestive way.

Is this really "entertainment"?

Have we really fallen so low?

The Washington Post was particularly thrilled that Beyoncé used an African pagan goddess known as "Oshun" as part of her inspiration:

Perhaps more obvious, though, is her embodiment of Oshun, a Yoruba water goddess of "female sensuality, love and fertility," PBS reported when Lemonade first dropped last year. Oshun, also spelled Osun, is the love goddess of the Yoruba people, who inhabit the southwestern region of what is now modern-day Nigeria and the southern part of Benin, according to Ancient Origins, and is often depicted wearing yellow and surrounded by fresh water.

Sadly, people love this stuff.

I just went on YouTube and pulled up Lady Gaga's very disturbing Super Bowl performance, and I discovered that it has already been viewed about 24 million times.

And that video received all of those views in just over a week.

Dressed like a demonic entity known as a "succubus," Lady Gaga's "performance" celebrated a wide range of perversion and evil, and yet hardly anyone spoke out against her afterwards.

That is because our society has fully embraced performers such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. They are the new normal, while those who stand up for traditional values have become the enemy.

Hollywood has also become a complete cesspool of filth.

One of the most popular movies in America right now is the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey. It is entitled Fifty Shades Darker, and just like the previous movie, it celebrates bondage, sexual domination and perverted sexual activity.

The original novel that spawned these films has now sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, but the truth is that it is little more than thinly veiled pornography for women.

They say that we are what we eat, and the same thing is true for what we allow into our minds.

If we endlessly fill our minds with something, that is eventually what we will become.

That is why it should come as no surprise that many people are trying to act out the things that they are seeing in these films and reading about in these novels.

For example, in the U.K., it is being reported that medical personnel have had to rescue "One hundred two men and women stuck in handcuffs or chained to the bed in the last five years since the books appeared."

And according to Time magazine, one very disturbing study found that Fifty Shades of Grey was actually "introducing more women to porn":

E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey is introducing more women to porn—at least according to a narrow study conducted at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. Researcher Diana Parry interviewed 28 women in their 20s to 50s about their pornography habits. She discovered that women in the group increased their consumption of sexually explicit content after reading the book. "So many of the women [we interviewed] were hopping in for the first time to pornography or sexually explicit material that was written by women for women," Parry told Salon in an interview.

You see, the reality of the matter is that entertainment is not neutral.

There is a reason they call it "programming," and when we allow hour after hour of garbage to enter our minds, it is only a matter of time before garbage starts coming back out.

In particular, our young people are constantly feeding themselves this kind of "entertainment", and this goes a long way toward explaining the dramatic demographic shifts we are witnessing in society today.

If we truly do want to make America great again, or if we want to have the kind of spiritual renewal that I talk about in my latest book, we are going to have to quit being addicted to this kind of junk.

Unfortunately, we live at a time when people don't want to hear about right and wrong anymore. Even most churches are extremely hesitant to use words like "sin" and "repentance" these days. So we just ignore the things that are literally destroying us, and we get upset at anyone who would dare to point out our self-destructive ways.

If we continue going down this path as a society, there literally is no future for us.

Throughout history, every great society has plunged into great moral depravity before ultimately falling, and the same pattern is playing out once again.

Please wake up, America.

Because pretty soon, it will be too late to do anything about it.

Michael Snyder is the founder and publisher of End Of The American Dream. Michael’s controversial new book about Bible prophecy entitled "The Rapture Verdict" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.

