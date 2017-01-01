Rick Joyner Issues 'Obvious' Word for NFL, Hollywood, ESPN

Adele holds up all her Grammys. ( REUTERS/Mike Blake )

Prophet Rick Joyner issued an "obvious word" for the NFL, Hollywood and ESPN. Their commonality? Their ratings are "tanking," Joyner says.

But there's more going on to meets the eye.

"In 2014, the Lord told me patriotism was going to win," Joyner says. Three years later, the prophet is sensing a similar word, as the New England Patriots won yet another Super Bowl.

Lady Gaga was praised for her patriotic performance, Joyner says.

Fast forward a few weeks, and Joy Villa showed up to the Grammys decked out with "Make America Great Again" bedazzled on her dress, Trump's name pasted across its train. Instantly, her sales went up, Joyner says.

"I think it's one of the most exciting, encouraging, refreshing things to see anyone who bucks the PC police, the thought police, the political correctness environment; and people are sick of the bad behavior and bad manners of the left," Joyner says.

As the truth is revealed, Joyner points to the "incredible fruit."

