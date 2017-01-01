How Much Longer Will Our 'Window of Mercy' Last?

The protests against Donald Trump are not what you think, consultant Lance Wallnau says.

"You weren't looking at a spontaneous demonstration of outrage among women against Donald Trump," Wallnau tells The Jim Bakker Show. "You were looking at well-funded organizations paying the budget to get people to show up and make a protest."

And while the media wants you to think America is rapidly burning, the truth is, God has granted us a window of mercy.

The left is losing, Wallnau says. The right is triumphing within the window.

But how much longer will it last? Watch the video to see.

