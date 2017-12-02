9 Prophetic Words for 2017

Restoration is headed our way in 2017. ( Flickr/CC )

Heaven is in a very interventionist mode with America right now, and it is going to take some getting used to for many who don't understand America's assigned role among the nations.

In the first of a two-part article, here are nine prophetic words for the nation for the year:

1. A year of significant breakthrough. Breakthrough will come in areas where the enemy has assaulted believers, such as health, finance, relationships and adverse circumstances. Many of these breakthroughs will come suddenly. Breakthroughs will come on regional and national levels, also in response to the prayers of the saints. "Breakthrough" will be a significant word in 2017. The more it is proclaimed, the more breakthrough will come.

There will also be the breaking forth or "birthings" of new things in believers' lives and in the world.

Angels called Breakthrough are being dispatched. God is sending angels called Breakthrough to assist believers as they break forth into new realms of kingdom authority, encounter and experience. As a result, many Believers will experience sudden deliverance from areas of warfare and bondage and will encounter liberty and freedom in the spirit. These angels represent the breaker, and they execute His assigned works of breakthrough on behalf of believers.

When the Philistines heard that they had anointed David king over Israel, all of the Philistines went up to search for David, but David heard about this and went down to the stronghold. Now the Philistines had come and were spread out in the Valley of Rephaim. So David asked the Lord, "Shall I go up against the Philistines? Will You give them into my hand?" The Lord said to David, "Go up, because I will certainly give them into your hand." So David came to Baal Perazim, and David defeated them there. He said, "The Lord has breached my enemies before me like bursting tides" Therefore, he named that place Baal Perazim. The Philistines abandoned their idols there, and David and his men carried them away (2 Sam 5:17-21).

"He who breaks through has gone up before them; they will break through and pass the gate and go out by it. Then their king will pass on before them, the Lord at their head" (Mic. 2:13).

From Cindy Jacobs' article, "2017: Year of the Breakthrough" (from the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders gathering):

The number 17 in Scripture symbolizes overcoming the enemy and complete victory. God overcame the sins of rebellious humans when He began to flood the earth and rested on the 17th day of the Hebrew month. Noah's ark and its eight passengers rested on the mountains of Ararat on the 17th day of the seventh month of the religious year (Tishrei), right in the middle of God's holy period known as the Feast of Tabernacles. The Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) is in the seventh month (Tishri) and on the tenth day of the Hebraic calendar. This day calls for the turning from our sins through repentance that brings us to victory. It is the time for the breakthrough to victory.

2. Restoration. Many things that have been lost will be restored in 2017. Faith, hope, joy, relationships, finances, positions, lands, inheritances, reputation, health and strength will be restored by the Spirit of grace. There will be great joy and testimony as a result of the Lord's work of restoration. Restore, restore, restore!

"Restore us again, O God of Hosts, and cause Your face to shine, and we shall be delivered" (Ps. 80:7).

"Restore our captives, O Lord, as the streams in the Negev" (Ps. 126:4).

"The voice of joy, and the voice of gladness, the voice of the bridegroom, and the voice of the bride, the voice of those who shall say, 'Give thanks to the Lord of Hosts, for the Lord is good; for His mercy endures forever,' and of those who bring the sacrifice of praise into the house of the Lord. For I will restore the fortunes of the land as at the first, says the Lord" (Jer. 33:11).

3. Focus on love and kindness. "Do not be mean in '17!" A standard of love and kindness will be raised up against the hatred, cruelty and violence demonstrated in 2016. A "Love War" will be waged.

"Follow after love and desire spiritual gifts, but especially that you may prophesy" (1 Cor. 14:1).

"For the entire law is fulfilled in one word, even in this, "You shall love your neighbor as yourself" (Gal. 5:14).

4. Israel, America and Trump. President Trump will restore America's relationship with Israel this year. Any nation that curses Israel will be cursed, and any nation that blesses Israel shall be blessed. America was close to being severely cursed due to the previous administration's actions against Israel, but Trump will turn this around. As a result of this positional restoration as allies of Israel, America will receive blessing from the hand of the Lord. God has positioned Trump. Our God is a forgiving and loving God.

President Trump will need much prayer this year. The church must arise and make Scriptural decrees for his protection and pray for God's wisdom to fill him daily. America will have great breakthroughs and will be used to help other nations encounter breakthroughs, but the battle will be fierce on many fronts. Much prayer is needed.

"I will make of you a great nation; I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless them who bless you and curse him who curses you, and in you all families of the earth will be blessed" (Gen. 12:2-3,).

"For thus says the Lord of Hosts: He has sent Me after glory to the nations which plunder you, for he who touches you touches the apple of His eye" (Zech. 2:8).

From Johnny Enlow, January 2017:

Trump and the Angel Called Union

As I have stated before, I believe that Trump will be the most important President since Abraham Lincoln and that our nation will in the future have a "before Trump" and "an after Trump" historical perspective. I believe that the United States' great angel, named Union, has been ordered to step in as he has not been asked to step in since Lincoln's day. I also believe a great angel of Reformation that was from that day has also been released at this time and it is for the 2.0 version of Reformation.

Heaven is in a very interventionist mode with America at this time, and it is going to take some getting used to for many who don't understand America's assigned role among the nations. United States was formed and fashioned with a foundation of freedom and liberty as a gift to the nations. The nations of the world were hopelessly stuck in dead-end cycles of tyranny, war and devastation. America was and still is the interruption into those cycles, and the call extends well beyond anything we have so far seen. God's commitment to seeing America through has not wavered despite our many weaknesses, and this will become increasingly evident to those who have eyes to see. America is also called to be the protector and guarantor of Israel, and it is a primary calling. Because of that call, military might is a must for America as a deterrent to foolishness among the nations.

T.R.U.M.P.

What we will see for the next 8 years is reflected in the acronym of our new president's last name.

Transformation – This is what happens to people and to the macro-narrative itself.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=157543812" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=157543812" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Reformation – This is what happens to the seven mountains of society.

Union – This is the great angel over us and his specific assignment.

Momentum – We will shift into full-scale destiny momentum.

Prosperity – Transformation and reformation are both a root and a fruit of prosperity.

5. Increase in miracles, signs and wonders. God's eye is particularly gazing upon the Middle East and parts of Asia such as India and Pakistan in 2017.

I see Egypt beginning to awaken through the visitation of signs, wonders and miracles. Those who have held to a form of godliness and denied the power will come under conviction due to personal encounters with the Lord.

Israel will continue to experience tensions, but it will escalate in revelation of truth and will experience signs and wonders at the hand of God. The Lord will call many God-fearing intercessory believers to move to Israel in 2017.

The Lord says, "Watch what I will do in Syria." Many individuals trapped in the deception of ISIS will wake up and see the truth. Many of them will be visited by the power of the Lord and as a result will risk their lives for His justice, righteousness, and glory.

"God also bore them witness with signs and wonders and diverse miracles and with gifts of the Holy Spirit distributed according to His own will" (Heb. 2:4).

6. Increased Anointing Activated in Believers to Break Strongholds and to Produce Good Works.

"In that day his burden shall be taken away from off your shoulder, and his yoke from off your neck; and the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing oil" (Is. 10:27).

"How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him" (Acts 10:38).

7. Revival, Revolution and Reformation. Many who have felt empty, dry and unfruitful will experience personal renewal and refreshment in the spirit when they cry out to the Lord for revival. Apostolic revival centers will expand in the nations and become more established in 2017.

Anything that causes you to revolt is an invitation for a revolution. This year, revolutions on many fronts will demand attention and justice. These revolutions will result in reformations (re-formings).

"Behold, I have a longing for Your precepts; revive me in Your righteousness ... Revive me according to Your lovingkindness, that I may keep the testimony from Your mouth" (Ps. 119:40, 88).

"For thus says the High and Lofty One who inhabits eternity, whose name is holy, 'I dwell in the high and holy place, and also with him who is of a contrite and humble spirit, to revive the spirit of the humble, and to revive the heart of the contrite ones'" (Is. 57:15).

Fourth Wave, From Cindy Jacobs' article, "2017: Year of the Breakthrough" (from the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders gathering)

We are hearing the words "new wine, new wine."

A convergence of all the past moves of God coming together with the manifestations of Pentecostal fire, the healing and deliverance crusades. The latter rain glory being poured out with new realms of glory, the evangelicals' burden of the lost, and the Jesus People Movement's love for the lost, the gifts of the Holy Spirit from the Charismatic movement, the Third Wave theological credibility, the revelation of the prophetic movement and the relational networking of the apostolic reformation that includes an understanding of reforming and transforming society in each mountain (or sphere) is great Convergence of the ages is coming with a historic Fourth Wave of the Holy Spirit and a reformation that will lead to the great transformation of nations.

The wind of the Holy Spirit is going to blow with new renewal movements arising in the youth upon centuries-old churches. The power of the Holy Spirit will be poured out in a new, fresh way, manifesting through the young and old. The miracles that have seemed only to happen infrequently are going to be dramatic.

Many "workings of miracles" that are creative in nature will be seen in hundreds of churches across the world. Centuries-old churches that have prayed for a renewed move of the Holy Spirit will see their prayers answered. It is the time for a new Pentecost! Some who criticize those who are longing for renewal will find they are put out of leadership in their churches and denominations. Both the young and the old will see the power of the Holy Spirit fall upon them.

This again will result in many, many new missionaries being sent out across the face of the earth that are willing to go to the most difficult and hard-to-reach areas. Central Asia will be significantly impacted by this missions movement. God is calling a new generation who will go out and evangelize the world. The numbers of those going to preach will increase in large proportion compared to the generation before them.

8. Harvest. Stadium gatherings will spring up in the nations and many souls will be saved. A new breed of evangelists preaching with faith, conviction, love and power will emerge, leading masses to Christ.

Churches will reach out in their communities, and individuals who are searching for answers will discover truth.

Call forth laborers to the fields that are white with harvest and pray for churches to be ready to disciple new believers:

"He said to them, 'The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Pray therefore the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into His harvest'" (Luke 10:2).

9. New inventions and solutions. The year 2017 will be one of discovery. Breakthroughs in knowledge, wisdom and understanding will bring forth cures, inventions and technical solutions and advancement.

"I, wisdom, dwell with prudence, and find out knowledge and discretion" (Prov. 8:12).

Note: Stay tuned Thursday for Part Two of this article for eight more prophetic words for 2017.

Patricia King is a respected apostolic minister of the gospel, successful business owner and an inventive entrepreneur. She is an accomplished itinerant speaker, author, television host, media producer and ministry network overseer who has given her life fully to Jesus Christ and to His kingdom's advancement in the earth. She is the founder of XP Ministries and co-founder of XPmedia.com. Visit her website at patriciaking.com.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.