Prophetic Word for 2017: 'Children Will Have Heavenly Visitations'

On Wednesday, Patricia King presented nine prophetic words for the year 2017. Here are eight more:

1. Social media and the internet. The use of social media will explode in 2017. Many will grow spiritually through input they receive through social media channels, and many will find Christ. God will orchestrate many things to go viral through social media in order to get His Word out. There will also be exposure of hidden sins and corruption that will be made known to the public through social media.

The cyber-world will be stirred with great battles in 2017. Much prayer will be needed to protect the masses from harmful invasion, theft, exploitation and exposure. God will raise up many righteous ones who will be on the cutting edge of technology to thwart cyber-hacking.

"But you, Daniel, shut up the words and seal the book until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase" (Dan. 12:4).

"For there is nothing hidden except to be revealed; neither is anything kept secret except to be proclaimed" (Mark 4:22).

"The thief does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly" (John 10:10).

2. Women arising. Women will rise into positions of influence in 2017. Virtuous Christian women will need to take their places and release their voices to raise a righteous and moral standard. A counter-mandate filled with liberal persuasions will attempt to dominate, destroy and challenge righteous women's morals and values in the Lord. Much prayer will be needed to undergird young women in the education system who will be assaulted and bullied for their values. Overcomers and champions will emerge in their midst.

Many women appointed by God will rise to the front lines of the seven realms of influence in society. Female entrepreneurs will arise in particular.

"The Lord gave the word; great was the company of women who proclaimed it" (Ps. 68:11).

3. Apostolic intercession and warfare. There will be tensions in the earth and in the church caused by high-level demonic assault and intentions. The Lord of Hosts, the King of glory, will manifest in the midst of these tensions and His Spirit will train believers to war on new levels. I hear a battle cry! I believe many will be called to pray much in tongues in this season. The gift of tongues will be a major weapon. As previously mentioned, Donald Trump and his administration will need to be covered in serious prayer.

"Who is this King of glory? The Lord strong and mighty, the Lord mighty in battle. Lift up your heads, O you gates; lift up, you everlasting doors, that the King of glory may enter" (Ps. 24:8-9).

4. Children will have heavenly visitations and receive divine insights. There will be an emphasis on children in 2017 in many areas of the world. I saw a vision of masses of children being visited by God. They will naturally move in the supernatural and will have heavenly encounters. They will receive revelatory, prophetic insights and divine understanding.

"See, I and the children whom the Lord has given me are for signs and for wonders in Israel from the Lord of Hosts who dwells in Mount Zion" (Is. 8:18).

5. Unity. I see a river flowing from the throne. It is full of grace, healing, love and power. It forms many tributaries and then the tributaries flow together into the ocean to bring life and healing. 2017 will bring streams together that never flowed together in the past.

"There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy dwelling place of the Most High" (Ps. 46:4).

"Every living creature that swarms, wherever the rivers go, will live. And there shall be a very great multitude of fish, because these waters shall come there and the others become fresh. Thus everything shall live wherever the river comes" (Ezek. 47:9).

From Cindy Jacobs' article, "Word of the Lord for 2017" (from the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders meeting)

The Lord spoke to us that next year we would see a new John 17 movement begin where the prayer of Jesus will be answered. Many streams will run together until we see a river of revival flow across the earth. There will be major reconciliations between denominations, nations and peoples.

God will anoint peacemakers in this season who are especially empowered by God to be a voice for unity between factions and help heal the breaches.

This John 17 move will extend to families along with a "focus on the family" where longstanding breaches between siblings and between parents and their children are healed. God is calling for families to pray together and "light" the family altar. Strongholds in family systems are going to be broken in powerful and supernatural ways. This will even extend to strongholds of poverty, disease, alcoholism and drug abuse.

The John 17 movements will align against injustice and religious strongholds as they decide together that they want a new move of the Holy Spirit.

We are hearing the words, "New wine, new wine!"

6. Enemies will form alliances for the greater good. Those who were once resistant to each other will come together in friendly alliance to fight greater evil and injustice together.

"When a man's ways please the Lord, He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him" (Prov. 16:7).

7. Kingdom economy will manifest miracle levels of provision. For those who obey the Word, increase of blessings will visit their lives. As Jesus taught His disciples in areas of miracle provision (for example, the loaves and the fish multiplying) so also will the people of God experience supernatural increase.

"But my God shall supply your every need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus" (Phil. 4:19).

8. Seniors will arise and shake off restricting mindsets in 2017. God is moving powerfully among seniors. A company of those who are 55-plus years of age will shatter the lies concerning their generation. Donald Trump, who is the oldest man ever to become president of the USA, is a sign and first fruits of this great and influential company of seniors.

Many of those who are 55-plus will arise and step into fulfillment of destiny and will boldly march forward to the front lines of kingdom service. They will be effective and powerful in kingdom advancement. Many will pursue new interests and education. A new breed of seniors is arising who will defy the expectation of deterioration of body and soul in the latter years. They will testify that their latter years are truly more glorious and fruitful than the former. Many new materials, resources and opportunities will be birthed for seniors in 2017.

Patricia King is a respected apostolic minister of the gospel, successful business owner and an inventive entrepreneur. She is an accomplished itinerant speaker, author, television host, media producer and ministry network overseer who has given her life fully to Jesus Christ and to His kingdom's advancement in the earth. She is the founder of XP Ministries and co-founder of xpmedia.com.

