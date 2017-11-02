Prophetic Word: 'Tell My People to Prepare for a Season of the Anointing of Fresh Oil'

Jeff Jansen says we should prepare for a season of fresh oil. ( Getty Images )

First, I'd like to start out by sharing with you the details of what happened on a recent ministry trip to the city of Lagos, Nigeria, a nation I had never been to before. It was not an easy road for me to get there; as a matter of fact, I was scheduled to be there the year before, only to be turned away at the border because my visa was not in order.

To say the least, it was very frustrating, but their relentless pursuit to have me back the following year willed me into trying again as I felt the Lord was in it, only this time I successfully and safely arrived.

The start of the morning meeting was like any other meeting. Years ago, the Lord told me, "Jeff, every time you come into a new nation, I want you to bring your silver trumpet and proclaim a season of the new," so I was prepared to do so. The name of the event was MATA: Men Around The Anointing.

As the worship ended, I was called to the stage to minister, and after the introductions, I asked the band to remain with me. I told them it was Jan. 13, the beginning of a new Gregorian calendar year, and that we were going to declare a "Season of the New in the new year."

Three thousand people attended the morning session with anticipation. As the band played, I called the people forward to release a shout to God that would touch the nation. The Lord said to "prepare for a season of the anointing of fresh oil" and that "the wind of the holy Spirit was going blow through the room."

As we shouted in the glory of God, I blew the trumpet, and the wind of the Holy Spirit came rushing into the building to the extent that everyone could feel it. In the natural, Nigeria is a massive oil-producing nation. As the wind was moving, supernatural oil began to manifest on the hands of many peoples to the point of dripping, as a sign that a fresh anointing was being imparted and released. The wind of the Spirit had brought an anointing of fresh oil that morning.

Get Ready for the New

Something new is being poured out in this season from the presence of the Lord. Just as Esther had to prepare herself before she was presented before the King, so we to must prepare ourselves.

"The turn came for each young woman to go in to King Ahasuerus, after being twelve months under the regulations for the women, since this was the regular period of their beautifying, six months with oil of myrrh and six months with spices and ointments for women" (Esther 2:12).

Esther and the young women soaked for six months in oil of myrrh and six months with sweet spices and oils of perfumes in beauty preparations before they were presented to the King. Oil softens the skin and brings it back to its original condition.

Before David was anointed King of Israel by Samuel, he too was in a season of preparation. While keeping his fathers' sheep in the hills, David learned to skillfully play the harp as he worshiped and sang songs to the Lord. His heart was being tuned and tenderized to carry the anointing that would soon be poured out upon his life. David also learned how to use the sling and stone with great accuracy as he was given charge in protecting his father's sheep from the bear and the lion.

'Arise, Anoint Him, for This Is He'

David had no idea what was about to come upon him. There was no selfish ambition of world domination or acclaim within him, but rather, he was tender and sensitive to the Holy Spirit and his only aim was to be near the Lord. He was being prepared to carry this new anointing of fresh oil.

"The Lord said to Samuel, 'How long will you mourn for Saul, since I have rejected him from ruling over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and go. I will send you to Jesse the Bethlehemite, for I have chosen a king for Myself from among his sons'" (1 Sam. 16:1).

"Call Jesse to the sacrifice, and I will show you what you will do. And you will anoint for Me him whom I tell to you" (1 Sam. 16:3).

"[Samuel said] ... Consecrate yourselves, and come with me to the sacrifice." And he consecrated Jesse and his sons and called them to the sacrifice'" (1 Sam.16:5b).

When they came, he looked on Eliab, and said, "Surely the anointed of the Lord is before Him." But the Lord said to Samuel, "Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees. For man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart." Then Jesse called Abinadab, and made him pass before Samuel. And he said, "Neither has the Lord chosen this one." Then Jesse made Shammah to pass by. And he said, "Neither has the Lord chosen this one." So Jesse made seven of his sons pass before Samuel. And Samuel said to Jesse, "The Lord has not chosen these." Samuel said to Jesse, "Are these all your young men?" And he said, "There remains yet the youngest, and there he is shepherding the flock." Then Samuel said to Jesse, "Send and bring him, for we will not sit down until he comes here." So he sent and brought him in. Now he was ruddy with beautiful eyes and a good appearance. And the Lord said, "Arise, anoint him, for this is he." Then Samuel took the horn of oil, and anointed him in the midst of his brothers. And the Spirit of the Lord came on David from that day forward. So Samuel arose and went to Ramah (1 Sam. 16:6-13).

Developing a Heart of Intimacy That Will Draw the Favor of God

David wrote in Psalm 23:

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. he restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever (Ps. 23).

You have anointed and refreshed my head with fresh oil; my cup overflows! David understood that the anointing of fresh oil is birthed out of intimacy with God in the secret place of Psalm 91:

"He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust." Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the hunter and from the deadly pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall find protection; His faithfulness shall be your shield and wall" (Prov. 91:1-4).

"Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge, even the Most High, your dwelling, there shall be no evil befall you, neither shall any plague come near your tent; for He shall give His angels charge over you to guard you in all your ways" (Ps. 91:9-11).

"Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him; I will set him on high, because he has known My name" (Ps. 91:14-15).

Before he was known by men or had done anything of great significance, David had made the Lord his dwelling place and priority. He had a heart after God and was known by the Lord as a man after God's own heart. Psalm 92 flows out of Psalm 91:

"But my horn You have exalted like the horn of the wild ox; You have anointed me with fresh oil" (Ps. 92:10).

David's (Psalm 91:1) heart of intimacy with the Lord made room for him to be chosen and anointed by Samuel with the (Psalm 92:10) fresh oil.

After David received the "anointing of fresh oil" Scripture says "from that time on, the Spirit of the Lord came mightily upon David" and it was recognizable to all. This fresh anointing brought favor, blessing, recognition, power, revelation and insight by the Spirit of the Lord that set David apart from everyone else.

The Spirit of the Lord left King Saul and an evil spirit came upon him. David was asked to play the harp for King Saul and when he did the anointing was so powerful that the evil spirit had to leave.

"It happened that when the evil spirit from God came on Saul, David would take the lyre in his hand and play. So Saul was refreshed and was well, and the evil spirit departed from him" (1 Sam. 17:6).

The anointing of fresh oil that was poured out upon David also killed the bear the lion and the Philistine champion Goliath of Gath, setting Israel free from its tormenters.

Arise and Oil Your Shield

The Lord told me, "Jeff, tell My people to prepare for an anointing of fresh oil in this season." It doesn't matter where you are or what is happening in your life at the moment, resubmit yourself to God and devote your time, energy, focus and prayer into His presence and He will lift you up. The Holy Spirit wants to blow all over you in this season and manifest the Oil of Fresh Anointing in your life.

It's time to stop chasing your tail and being tormented by the devil. Stand up and say, "Enough!" Speak to that mountain and decree a new season! The Lord wants us to apply the fresh oil of anointing to our faith walk and our prayer life. Bobby Conner recently gave me this Scripture as we were talking on the phone.

"Arise you princes, and oil the shield!" (Isaiah 21:5a).

All too often we run out to battle and we forget to oil our shields. Oil on the shield deflects the darts of the enemy.

"And above all, taking the shield of faith, with which you will be able to extinguish all the fiery arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God" (Eph. 6:16-17).

God wants us to pour the oil of fresh anointing on the shield of faith in our lives so we can effectively extinguish all the flaming arrows and attacks of the evil one.

Rise up, advance and take full possession of what is being offered to you in this season. The oil of intimacy is producing a new power for an anointing of fresh oil.

Jeff Jansen is an internationally known conference speaker and crusade evangelist. He is also Founder of Global Fire Ministries International, and Senior Leader of the Global Fire Church and World Miracle Center located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Jeff's burning desire is to see churches, cities, regions and whole nations ignited and transformed by the power of God. He also teaches, trains and equips believers how to live and move in the supernatural Presence of God and emphasizes that communion and intimacy with the Holy Spirit is vital for transformation. Global Fire Ministries is an inter-denominational ministry aimed at equipping and igniting the Body of Christ for Global harvest. Jeff, his wife Jan and family live in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Jeff travels full-time hosting international crusades and ministering at conferences, churches and Glory Gatherings around the world. Visit his ministry online at globalfireministries.com.

