Why You Need to Pray 1 Timothy 2 Every Day

Forget baseball. The new American pastime is criticizing each other and our leaders.

But sowing discord among our brothers creates a nation of hostility where the kingdom of God cannot flourish.

To reverse this tragedy and to strengthen our hearts, minister Billye Brim says we must pray 1 Timothy 2 every day.

Watch the video to see why.

