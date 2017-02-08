New Sitcom 'Living Biblically' Promises to Be Anything but Holy

Johnny Galecki will star in 'Living Biblically.' ( REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni )

CBS has ordered a new pilot called Living Quoranically. It's about a "modern-day man who, at a crossroads in his life, decides to live life according to" the Quran. The comedy will revolve around the main character's bumbling attempts to get his mother and sister to don burqas and convinces himself that Jewish acquaintances are apes. The jokes just write themselves.

Except, of course, that there is no sitcom pilot about living strictly by the Quran. That would take courage to buck political correctness (not to mention angering people with a penchant for beheadings). The pilot is actually called Living Biblically, and it stars Johnny Galecki from TV's longest–running sex joke, The Big Bang Theory. The holy book of Jews and Christians as a source of comedy? What could go wrong?

The Hollywood Reporter says the pilot is part of a new trend in TV. Somebody in Hollywood noticed a strange species—one that resides outside gluten-free hipster enclaves.

Living Biblically arrives as broadcast networks have been reevaluating their programming this pilot season. Dramas and comedies that appeal to the heartland—i.e. parts of Trump America that may have been underserved on the small screen—have been among this season's hottest trends. Of those pickups, military dramas (and comedies) have been hot as well as religious programming. ABC has drama The Gospel of Kevin, which follows a down-on-his-luck guy who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world, and NBC has drama For God and Country, which explores personal sacrifices of the members of the military.

Sounds good, but it's hard to create content for people you didn't know existed before Nov. 9. Their language and primitive culture and beliefs (including the sky God their Bible thingy is always on about) are completely foreign. Authenticity may be hard to achieve.

But in the end, that doesn't matter. Hollywood knows its audience—Hollywood. And if you tick off some Christians, well, what are they gonna do?

This article originally appeared on NewsBusters.org.

