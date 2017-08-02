Ex-Witch: The Kingdom of Darkness Has Infiltrated Our Daily Lives

When Beth Eckert traded her witchcraft for salvation, God began to reveal deep things of His spirit to her.

The further she dives into her inner healing, the more God seems to expose how evil and darkness hide in plain sight.

"You can be a part of the kingdom of darkness and not even know all the secrets," Eckert says in a recent video. " ... You can be indoctrinated into the occult and not even know the secret workings of the occult."

The kingdom of darkness deals significantly with the second level of heaven, Eckert says. How? Watch the video to see.

