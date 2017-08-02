What the Devil's Saying to Divide Us Right Now

Though many Christians feel they achieved major victory when Donald Trump took office, the devil is still on the prowl, consultant Lance Wallnau says.

Rather than launching an outright attack, Wallnau says the devil is using divisive issues to keep believers at each other's throats.

"[They say it's about] immigration or it's about taking my rights away or it's about abortion or it's about Trump's misogynistic handling of women," Wallnau says of today's believers.

But it's not so different than when Paul was in Ephesus.

Watch the video to see more.

