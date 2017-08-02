What the Devil's Saying to Divide Us Right Now

-
Ex-New Age Expert Exposes the Occult Themes Hidden in the Super Bowl
"If we can grant, for the sake of argument, that there is a class of Satanic/occultic elites ...
-
How Trump Drastically Disrupted the Spirit Realm and What This Means for Our Future
"The anointing on Trump is to be a wrecking ball. The two lead gates of Babylon he broke ...
-
Men Around the World Are Giving Up Porn, and It's Because of This
With 68 percent of Christian men viewing pornography on a regular basis, the church is in desperate need for something to help men understand what they are up against.
-
Take a Stand to Honor God and Get These 3 Free Gifts!
As Christians, we must make a choice. Will you stay silent and remain in fear or will you decide to take a stand and honor God in this critical time in history?
-
-
-
Lance Wallnau Offers Scary 'What If'
This is why Christians must stand up with President Trump.
-
More Americans Are Storing Gold at Home Using This IRA/401-K Loophole
Your fund manager probably never told you about this well-kept secret.
-
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
-
5 Tell-Tale Signs You Might Need Deliverance
You can be demonized in your emotions, in your mind, in your body or your physical lusts. But how ...
-
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
-
Prophecy: Here's What Edie Bayer Saw While Praying for President Trump
"Jesus is giving us a new hat to wear!"
-
-
-
Misty Edwards, Jaye Thomas Invade SXSW Showcase With Prophetic Worship
KNation Group and Song of Hope are sponsoring the event.
-
Ex-Witch Exposes Rampant Spirit of Leviathan
We were prophetically warned that he was devouring the earth, but this is new.
-
Who Are the Real Bible-Quoting Hypocrites?
Either God's Word has authority or it does not, and you cannot accept its moral imperative in ...
-
Rick Joyner: The 4-Word Prophetic Phrase That Will Define 2017
You've heard it before, but here's what it means.
-
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
-
My Meeting With Pastor Joseph Prince
Our areas of strong and vibrant agreement are much greater than our areas of disagreement, and I ...
-
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
-
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
-
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
-
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.