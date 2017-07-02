How Trump Drastically Disrupted the Spirit Realm and What This Means for Our Future

As Donald J. Trump was sworn in to govern the United States, a drastic disruption occurred in the spirit realm, consultant Lance Wallnau says.

"The anointing on Trump is to be a wrecking ball. The two lead gates of Babylon he broke open," Wallnau tells The Jim Bakker Show.

Wallnau believes we are seeing Isaiah 45 come to pass before our very eyes. Watch the video to see more.

