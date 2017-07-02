How Trump Drastically Disrupted the Spirit Realm and What This Means for Our Future

-
Perversion Watch: Another Politician Comes Out as Transgender
Transgender politicians are not exactly a new phenomenon—but in Texas?
-
Misty Edwards, Jaye Thomas Invade SXSW Showcase With Prophetic Worship
KNation Group and Song of Hope are sponsoring the event.
-
Men Around the World Are Giving Up Porn, and It's Because of This
With 68 percent of Christian men viewing pornography on a regular basis, the church is in desperate need for something to help men understand what they are up against.
-
-
-
-
Ex-Witch Exposes Rampant Spirit of Leviathan
We were prophetically warned that he was devouring the earth, but this is new.
-
-
-
Who Are the Real Bible-Quoting Hypocrites?
Either God's Word has authority or it does not, and you cannot accept its moral imperative in ...
-
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
-
Why Every Preacher Should Embrace Praying in Tongues
"When I first started praying in the spirit, I kept having this impression of a glass ceiling ...
-
-
-
Rick Joyner: The 4-Word Prophetic Phrase That Will Define 2017
You've heard it before, but here's what it means.
-
The Biblical Solution to the Angry, Anti-Trump Resistance
Matthew 5:13 applies in these five ways.
-
Why You May Want to Stop Using Verizon Right Now
This is shameful!
-
Bridge-Building or Compromising with Heresy?
This, then, begs the question: How can it possibly be wrong for two well-known leaders to sit ...
-
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
-
Worship Artist Darlene Zschech Credits Psalm 91 With Miraculous Cancer Healing
"The medical world doesn't like to use the word 'healed.' They like to say the word ...
-
-
-
-
