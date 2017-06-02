Lance Wallnau Offers Scary 'What If'

What would have happened to the church if Donald Trump hadn't been elected?

Lance Wallnau tells Jim Bakker the progressive left would have taken every opportunity to shut down God's people for good—and their cunning strategies are anything but benign.

"You would've seen the progressives stifling our religious liberties," Wallnau says. "And then what's worse is, the way the game is set up, is big media and big Hollywood and big universities—academia, entertainment and media—are under the control of principalities right now."

Wallnau says those demonic spirits would act swiftly to vilify the church.

Watch the video to see more.

