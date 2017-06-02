The Secret to Christians Eradicating Violence in Their Communities

Christians have the authority over the devil and can keep their communities free of violence, Minister Billye Brim says.

"Christians have the authority to keep their area from shooting sprees at local schools, churches, malls or public events," Brim tells the Jim Bakker Show. "Christians have the authority to keep their areas free from epidemics of suicide."

She even says we can stop Islamic terrorist attacks.

Watch the video to see how.

