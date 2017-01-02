Ex-Witch Exposes Rampant Spirit of Leviathan

Ex-witch Beth Eckert says God is revealing the secret things of Leviathan to her so that she may share them with us.

"Leviathan is a principality, which is also known as a territorial spirit," Eckert says. "... That tells us that principalities are a supreme power, a chief ruler or a prince."

Eckert says Daniel warned us about this and how to defeat it.

Watch the video to see more.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.