Rick Joyner: The 4-Word Prophetic Phrase That Will Define 2017

Rick Joyner says this year is all about "To infinity and beyond." ( Vimeo/Morningstar Ministries )

Rick Joyner says the Lord gave him a four-word prophetic download for 2017. This year will be about "To infinity and beyond."

"You may have heard that before," Joyner says. "I'm quoting Buzz Lightyear. ... That sounds like unlimited potential, and that's what I was shown for the coming year."

Click here to watch the video to see what else he sees for the new year.

