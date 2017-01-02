I Saw Angelic Midwives Disrupting This Demonic Spirit

God's angels are intervening against abortion. ( Ak~i/Flickr/CC )

From the White House to the womb, the launching pad button has been pushed.

Prayers seemed to have mounted up and taken wings ascending to the throne room, crying out on the behalf of the unborn. I heard many angels conversing, "We just got a breakthrough assignment to deliver the unborn! Tell them to keep crying out and pleading the blood of Jesus. The spirit of abortion is being notified, 'Let My Babies Go!'"

'Angelic' Midwives Are Being Assigned to Hand Deliver the Deliverers

It seemed like a season equivalent to when God had called Moses in his mother's womb to be a deliverer to the nation of Israel. In Moses' time, Pharaoh sent a decree to destroy every male child being born. But the fear of God came upon the midwives, and they saved these babies.

Moses was one of the babies who were delivered. These kind of "hand-delivered" babies deliver nations!

I sense once again that a season of intervention is here, when the fear of God is beginning to fall on abortion clinics as "angelic midwives" are being assigned to doctors and nurse practitioners.

A stronger cry for intercession from the throne became even louder as an angel began proclaiming, "I think we got another Moses here! Another David, another Deborah, and yes, there is another Esther coming out of that womb! Keep prayer coming up. These babies have an anointing for the nations!

'You Are Not Carrying a Mistake—You Are Carrying a Miracle'

I saw the Holy Spirit overshadowing many mothers who, like Mary, were overwhelmed with what to think and do next as they were surprised by their pregnancy. But the Holy Spirit began to melt their hearts, as it was revealed by God Himself, "Fear not, for that holy thing which shall be born of thee is of Me. You are not carrying a mistake; you are carrying a miracle!"

I saw in the Spirit many babies being offered up for adoption. God had already handpicked married couples and placed His desire in their hearts to extend their families. These children appeared as arrows in their quivers who would eventually speak with the enemies in the gates of their cities and nations!

"Babies unplanned are heaven's surprises; unplanned by man for Satan's demises!"

