What It Is Like to Live Out of the Third Heaven

There was a time in my life I would wreck every family vacation. I would spend all my time fighting territorial spirits, principalities and demonic entities.

As a young person, I had a very intuitive, discerning spirit. Because of that, I could feel everything in the spirit realm. I lived under a constant sense of spiritual warfare. I always had to rebuke oppression off myself.

This battle became very wearisome. I was operating in a genuine gift of discernment, but my focus had become so demonic that I lived in constant spiritual warfare. Then one day God made a statement to me. He said, "You can live in warfare or you can live in My glory. The choice is yours." I didn't even know I had a choice. God brought me through a powerful season of learning to operate in my discernment in a very balanced and joyous way.

In the process, God began to teach me what it was to live out of the third heaven. I know that sounds extremely heavenly and spiritual, and it is. But it is also very practical. It impacts every area of your life, including your thoughts, emotions and behavior, as well as your level of spiritual authority and power. For years, I lived under, rather than over. I had a picture of spiritual warfare that was Old Covenant-based. I saw myself down here in the first heaven, the earthly realm, underneath the second heaven where powers and principalities operate. And I saw God in the third heaven, which is heaven itself, with Jesus sitting at His right hand. I was always warring to breakthrough this demonic second heaven layer to get to God in the third heaven. My model was upside down.

The Enemy is Truly Defeated

Over the years, God ingrained in me the reality of my true identity and position in Christ. He began to show me the reality of New Covenant spiritual warfare. As believers, we are not fighting a spiritual battle for victory. We are fighting from victory. There is a big difference.

I began to really see what Christ accomplished on the cross. Colossians 2:15 says, "And having disarmed authorities and powers, He made a show of them openly, triumphing over them by the cross." The enemy is truly defeated!

Ephesians 1:21 teaches we are now seated in heavenly places in Christ Jesus, far above all power and principality and every name that can be named in this age and in the age to come. Through the blood of Christ, we have been given access to live from a third- heaven reality—a reality of victory, love, joy, peace and constant overcoming spiritual power. We are not under demonic forces trying to break through to where God is. We are spiritually in the third heaven, far above these dark forces, establishing on the earth as it is already established in heaven.

I have found this third-heaven truth to be so transforming for my own personal life that I want to share it with you. You can rule and reign from the third heaven over every demonic plot and live in God's presence and glory on a daily, moment-by-moment basis.

You can access every spiritual blessing God has for you in the heavenly realms. You don't have to labor under demonic warfare. You don't have to live feeling oppressed and depressed. You can have joy. You can have victory. You can overcome the stubborn areas of your flesh and soul. You don't have to settle for moments of temporary relief. You can have permanent transformation.

My teaching set "Living from the Third Heaven" will transition you into the New Covenant reality of living in God's blessing, power and presence. It will help you experience the change you have longed for. You must know who you are in the core of your being and live out of the finished work of Christ. I want to see you living from the glorified position that has already been secured for you.

