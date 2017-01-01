Why Spiritual Foundation Issues Can Affect Your Physical Health

If the foundational issues are never fixed, the cracks will come back. ( Flickr )

Recently, our pastor preached an impactful message that relates to so much of what we are doing with Take Back Your Temple.

The message was based upon Psalm 11:3: "If the foundations are broken, what can the righteous do?"

Below are my notes from his message. I hope it makes you think about the state of your own spiritual foundation:

A foundation is the load-bearing part of the building. If the foundation is unstable, cracks will develop in the building.

A foundation is below the ground and is not seen. Most cracks in homes come from foundation issues; in other words, a problem with something you can't see is causing a problem with something you CAN see.

A foundation must be deeper and stronger than the building itself.

How long a foundation lasts depends on the quality of the rock in which it is anchored.

Most people are only interested in filling in cracks and painting over them. They are only concerned with looking good, not in developing goodness in their lives. That was the Pharisees' problem in the Bible.

However, this creates a bigger problem. If the foundation issue is never addressed, the cracks will come back.

If the foundational problems are severe enough, they will eventually cause a collapse. Here you see a great picture of a house with an unstable foundation.

I believe this picture illustrates the core problem with the diet industry: it is about crack filling, not addressing the foundational issues that cause the problem in the first place. That is why so many people lose and regain weight.

This is the reason the first two steps of the Take Back Your Temple program address the foundation of your life. We focus on these before we even start talking about eating and exercise.

From my own weight-loss journey, I've learned that it does little good to address eating and exercise if life issues have you collapsing under their weight and turning to addictions to cope.

Here are signs that you have spiritual foundation problems in your life:

1. A negative/nasty attitude

2. Lack of commitment

3. Operating in fear

4. Getting jealous or envious of others' successes; unable to celebrate with them

5. Becoming offended easily

6. Practicing addictions or out-of-control spending habits (example: have 100 pairs of shoes but don't have $50 in the bank)

7. Can't get along with other people; always in conflict with someone

Let this year be the year each of us builds a stronger foundation. It's not "sexy" or exciting, but it will enable you to remain standing in times of shaking.

1 Peter 2:6 says, "For also it is contained in the Scripture, 'Look! I lay in Zion a chief cornerstone, elect, precious, and he who believes in Him shall never be put to shame.'"

A cornerstone is "an important feature on which a particular thing depends or is based."

My prayer is that each of us makes Jesus our chief cornerstone and fellowship with Him daily. We learn His word and practice it, praise to receive strength and allow His Holy Spirit to guide us.

Since our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, does He not have the right to determine what happens in them?

Following the Lord's way is the only way to ensure our foundations remain secure.

Be blessed in health, healing, and wholeness.

Once 240 pounds and a size 22, Kimberly Taylor can testify of God's healing power to end binge eating. She is an author and the creator of the Christian weight-loss website takebackyourtemple.com. Visit today for inspirational health and weight-loss tips.

For the original article, visit takebackyourtemple.com.

