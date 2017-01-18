Prophecy: The Lord Will Shed Light on the Evil Manifesting in America

God will shine a light on our enemies. ( Blondinrikard Fröberg/Flickr/CC )

How do we judge our greatest enemy? Or the single greatest threat to our national security Foreign or domestic?

Is it by the potential damage they can do to us? Possibly the damage they have done to us?

Let's not forget: You can't win a war until you can identify your enemy, and how do you expect to win a war if you can't identify the enemy?

We remember Sept. 11, 2001, and the 3,000 people who died that tragic day at the hands of our enemies. It has since lived in infamy as the most lives ever lost on American soil due to a terrorist attack in a single day.

It was a horrific day, and it's hard to imagine anything worse. But I want you to try.

Can you even begin to imagine if the entire city was wiped out? We don't even want to go there in our minds, but what if instead of 3,000 people, it was all of New York City? That's 8.4 million people.

You know what, let's take it a step further and say they wiped out New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, and instead of that number being 3,000, it was 14,000,000 people? You just can't imagine it.

I want to go just one step further, and I want you to imagine on that day, our enemy systemically wiped out the top 50 most-populated cities in America.

The aftermath is unimaginable. Close to 50 million people would have died that day. For those of us who survived, the rage within us the cry for justice would be the only thing on which we could focus.

The loss would consume our thoughts.

In fact, if there weren't a rage within us, if we didn't scream for justice, there would be something desperately wrong with us.

Something dark would have to be upon us if our reaction wasn't rage and a cry for justice.

And yet it's happened.

Half our country is not enraged. Half of us fail to scream for justice.

What's worse, they are in full support of the destruction the enemy has caused. Blinded by the enemy of our souls.

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to legally kill your children, nearly 60 million babies have been killed. That far surpasses the population of our 50 most-populated of all of the United States.

Thousands of babies die every day—a silent 9/11 in America takes place every single day.

A darkness has been upon this nation, and the Lord is bringing us into a season of light and a season of victory, a season for Christians to take ground, and the enemy is manifesting itself. We're in a season where the enemy is exposing itself, and people are calling good things evil and evil things good.

We are living in a time where we are ridiculed if we stand for life; we are made fun of if we believe in morality. And that's OK.

For those who march for life today, march on! Now is the time to do all we can for the kingdom of God during the reprieve he has given us.

Zachary Drew is the host of Revelation in the News, an alternative news source with a biblical perspective. He has served as the official co-host of the Jim Bakker Show and is the head of the research department at the Jim Bakker Show.

