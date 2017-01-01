Now That Trump's in Power, Here's What Could Go Down With Russia and China

Now that Donald Trump resides in the White House, TRUNews' Rick Wiles says he believes America and Russia will become allies.

But "there's going to be increased tension between the U.S. and China," he continues. "And I think Mr. Trump is going to drive a wedge between China and Russia."

So how does this fit into biblical prophecy? Watch the video to see.

