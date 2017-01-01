Now That Trump's in Power, Here's What Could Go Down With Russia and China

-
Why Demonic Powers Are 'Freaking Out' Over President Donald Trump
"We're speaking politically and humanly, but it ties in very spiritually."
Target Stock Still Dropping as Megaretailer Continues Embracing Perversion
Are you part of the 1.5 million who refuse to shop Target?
Will Trump's Pledge Stop the Proliferation of Porn?
With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday, will he honor the commitment that he made during his presidential campaign to end the spread of pornography?
Stephen Powell Shares Prophetic Words for President Trump
He said God is calling on Americans to "stand tall, stand free, stand independent and sovereign ...
This Is the Lineup for Friday's Inaugural Parade
More than 8,000 Americans will be participating.
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
Prophecy: Know You Not That You Have Served My Angels?
This is a powerful prophetic word for anyone working in the business realm who dares to believe ...
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
Amid Potentially Violent Protests, This Church Choir Refuses to Back Down From Inauguration
"Let me be clear: We are not singing for the president. We are singing for God because that is ...
Toxic Masculinity? America's Universities Turning Men Into Women
Ladies want these five things in a man, and today's men don't seem to have them.
If God Chose Trump, Did God Choose Obama?
Pentecostal Christians sound off on divine intervention.
Bishop Eddie Long Dead at 63
"Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate ...
70 Nations to Meet in Paris Will Publicly Commit to Dividing the Land of Israel
They are literally in danger of cursing the entire planet.
