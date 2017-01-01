Prophetic Word: 'I Will Begin to Redeem the Media and Airwaves in 2017!'

The time has come to redeem the airwaves covering the earth. ( Getty Images )

I sense something in the air. It's as though heaven is descending a little lower to earth.

The prince of the power of the air is being divinely interfered with and massively interrupted. I heard heaven proclaim, "The time has come to redeem the airwaves covering the earth and begin to impact the media to become a conduit to pour out My Spirit upon all flesh!"

I then saw angels begin to anoint satellite stations and dishes above the earth. And on the Earth, angels were descending upon huge television and radio towers. Great heavenly broadcasting interference was about to come upon the Earth.

Angels were being assigned to billboards, newspapers and nationwide magazines. Even addresses of pornographic empires were being given to angels for assignments.

Airwaves Used to Announce Outpouring

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=386109929" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=386109929" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Anything the angels could get their hands on was about to be used to make noise and alert people about the coming of a great outpouring of God's Spirit and love coming to earth. Computer online services would feel the weight of God's glory impacting them.

Divine favor was being given to many ministries with the media this coming year of 2017 to go nationwide and worldwide.

A hunger for the supernatural and the miraculous caused television and radio talk shows to open up for testimonies of genuine healings and heavenly visitations that would be broadcast around the world. News reporters were beginning to lean toward unusual stories of awesome happenings that were leaving their listeners spellbound with the idea that "There must be a God in heaven."

I sense the Father saying. "I will use even the air itself to testify of my power and might. From shore to shore, I will become the desire of the nations!"

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser-at-large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles."Humility and humor" characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar (or ram's horn) is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.