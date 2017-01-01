Ex-Witch: Satanism Has Infiltrated the Christian Church

Satanism has infiltrated the Christian church, ex-witch Beth Eckert says in her latest video blog.

"All the devil has right now is his tricks and lies, and we need to stop believing them," Eckert says.

Eckert grew up under satanic abuse in the Mormon church. But recently, she discovered the abuse didn't end there. Rather, it continued, even when she started attending a Christian church.

What did it look like? How is there witchcraft present in a place that worships God?

Watch the video to see.

