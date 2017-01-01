Mind-Blowing Miracles That Prove God's Still in the Healing Business

From legs growing longer to the removal of blindness, Dennis Lindsay recalls how God used his father, J. Gordon Lindsay, to perform miraculous healings.

In one memory, Dennis recalls a man coming on the stage with a 13-inch built-up shoe.

"My dad says, 'Now, we're just going to trust the Lord and believe for a miracle right here,'" Dennis says.

"I remember walking right up to the stage ... and I remember my dad, 'Here it comes! Here it comes!' And everybody jumped up in the tent."

Watch the video to see what happens next.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.