Are You Truly Filled With the Holy Spirit?

When Jesus came out of the wilderness after 40 days, He was overflowing with the spirit of God. When the mighty power of the Holy Spirit came upon Peter and the apostle Paul, their lives were never the same.

In this video, Pastor Shane Idleman says he believes everyone has all of the spirit at conversion. But he asks the question, "Does the Spirit have all of you?"

"Only through the power of the Holy Spirit working through my heart and your heart can we accomplish what God wants us to accomplish," Pastor Idleman says.

Watch this video as Pastor Idleman implores believers to come closer to the cross every day.

Shane Idleman is the founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship in Lancaster, California, just North of Los Angeles. He recently released his seventh book, Desperate for More of God at shaneidleman.com. Shane's sermons, articles, books, and radio program can all be found at wcfav.org. Follow him on Facebook at: facebook.com/confusedchurch.

