How Today's Headlines Eerily Line Up With Ezekiel 38

Pastor Carl Gallups believes the Arab Spring's birth ignited the potential fulfillment of Ezekiel 38.

"I know it's much more complex than this, but I trace it to this," Gallups tells Jim Bakker. "Arab Spring was brought about by a consortium of sources, and I believe demonic as well, but we do know Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, secretary of state, were directly involved."

World leaders now trace the Syrian refugee crisis and "unsolvable" civil war directly to the Arab Spring.

Gallups believe it could be the manifestation of the Gog and Magog prophecy.

Watch the video to see how.

