'Revelation In The News' Prophecy: 2017 Is a Year of Victory, Clarity, But ...

This week will bring the United States its 45th president, Donald Trump.

While many Christians consider his election to be a victory and prophetic fulfillment, now is not the time for Christians to sit down, Revelation in the News host Zach Drew says.

"I really believe that 2017 is a year of victory; it's a year of clarity," Drew says. "I believe the things we're supposed to do for the Lord are going to be made clear."

He continues: "It seems like we are in a reprieve, but now is not the time for the church, for Christians, to sit down and simply just rejoice and be happy."

What should we do? Watch the video to see.

