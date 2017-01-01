Shaking the Gates of Hell With a Basin of Water and a Towel

The smaller we become in one another's sight, the bigger God becomes in the sight of the enemy. ( Getty Images )

In the Spirit, I saw God's foot step down into cities and regions of the earth. I knew His foot represented great authority coming to earth.

When I saw His foot, I knew He had come to take back territory the enemy had stolen from His kingdom. As I began rejoicing at why His foot stepped down upon the Earth, He interrupted my praise service with a strong command: "Wash My feet!"

I was dumbfounded. I said, "Lord, how could I ever wash your feet?"

Pastors and Leaders Washing One Another's Feet

The Lord spoke, "When you see pastors and leaders coming together and washing one another's feet, you will see My foot come down with great power, releasing whole regions and territories back into My kingdom!"

I then saw a vision of pastors and leaders humbly kneeling before each other with basins of water and towels. As they began washing one another's feet, titles, positions and even names of churches started drowning in that small basin of water. Pride, jealousy and envy were being drowned in just 12 inches of water. Weary, blistered feet that had lost their way in the dusty, soiled road of life were being healed by water and two hands of a pastor down the street. Help was never far away.

Even Our Eyes Were Being Washed With Tears

Tears began filling these basins to overflowing, tears of repentance from judging and misunderstanding one another. Even our eyes were being washed with tears to see that we were not each other's enemy but were on the same team.

It was such a beautiful, pitiful sight. Pastors of huge churches and leaders of small churches, humbled and bowing before one another, confessing our total inabilities to advance God's kingdom. Revelation began breaking forth upon us of how we needed each other. Many were held in each other's grip, breaking together. Holy kisses were given out upon the faces and the feet. And a presence came as though we had kissed the face of God.

I Saw Divine Authority Flow

At that moment, I saw divine authority flow from the feet of one who was also in our midst. A divine authority and power was being unleashed upon regions and territories. We were shaking the very gates of hell with a basin of water and a towel. It seemed the smaller we became in one another's sight, the bigger God became in the sight of the enemy. God began exalting Himself in the earth and among the heathen.

I heard the Lord speak to the angels that were present during foot washing. "Take the tears from those basins and put them in bottles. They will bring forth a great move of My Spirit to bring in the harvest." {eoa]

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser at large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. "Humility and humor" characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar (or ram's horn) is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends. Please visit Bill's website at billyount.com.

