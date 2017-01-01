Satan's 2 Most Potent Lies to Render You Ineffective

As I explain in my book, Silence Satan, one of the devil's greatest goals is to silence you. He knows that inside each of us is something so powerful that when released, it mightily impacts those it touches. It's your story.

Yes, your story is a container of hope to hearers that God will provide them with the same transformation, deliverance, healing or breakthrough that He provided you.

With the potential for such major effect, it's no surprise the devil works desperately to keep your story locked deep inside you—never to be heard by the likes of listeners. And to accomplish this, he perpetuates two potent lies you need to know.

Lie No. 1: You've done too much. The first lie is one with which many are profoundly familiar: "You've done too much." In order to build evidence for this, he begins with incriminating reminders of the past. "Look at all the mistakes and sins you've committed," he whispers. Then, heads up, here come his silencers: "You're too messed up," "You're too dirty" or "You're too far gone." His aim is to convince you that you haven't lived a good enough life to be an example for anyone. Therefore, you should keep your mouth shut and never attempt to share your story.

This silencing strategy is one of Satan's most effective. Perhaps even as you read, you realize that you've succumbed to something similar and allowed the devil to muzzle your mouth.

Lie No. 2: You haven't done enough. Others, however, have heard a very different line. It's one that's not as often recognized, but is equally as suppressing: "You haven't done enough." Many of those raised in a godly home have surrendered to this one without ever realizing it. It's the notion that you don't have a testimony. Because you haven't struggled with some addiction or fallen into filth, you have nothing in you that will impact anyone. Therefore, you too should keep quiet.

These are lies. The truth is we each have a story God will use to relate something about His power to someone in some way. Yours might be a testimony about God's power of deliverance from drugs, promiscuity or rejection. Or it might be about God's power to keep you from those things. Both are equally necessary in today's world.

The Purpose of Your Story

Keep this in mind: The Bible boasts that you are chosen by God to "declare the goodness of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light" (1 Pet. 2:9). This means God chose you to share your story, which proclaims His glory.

Your story might be just the prescription for the addict who needs hope of freedom, the lonely person who needs hope of love, the regretful individual who needs hope of a new start or the teenager who needs hope that God's power is available to hold them in purity. Whatever your story reveals—don't let up, give up, back up or shut up. But speak up—it needs to be heard.

Kyle Winkler equips people to live in victory. His mobile app, Shut Up, Devil!, is the No. 1 spiritual warfare app; and his recent book, Silence Satan, has helped thousands shut down the enemy's attacks, threats, lies and accusations. Kyle holds a Master of Divinity in biblical studies from Regent University. Get daily encouragement from Kyle on Facebook and Twitter.

