This Passage From Joshua Could Turn Your Life Around Dramatically

I woke one morning with the word "fellowship" on my mind along with the following Scripture:

"Do not be unequally yoked together with unbelievers. For what fellowship has righteousness with unrighteousness? What communion has light with darkness?" (2 Cor. 6:14).

Although this Scripture is often used to warn believers in Christ against marrying unbelievers, I think this principle also applies to fellowship with lawless and dark thoughts.

After all, what closer fellowship do you have than with the thoughts you harbor daily?

I learned about the principle of fellowship many years ago when I struggled with depression. It was like an emotional black hole in my life. Its vortex sucked all my energy, vitality and purpose into it.

To escape those dark feelings, I overate and binged regularly. Eventually, these habits joined the depression vortex, draining the life out of me day by day.

It took a chest pain and the Lord's kind words of "It is not supposed to be this way" to enlighten me as to what was happening.

I realized that I was accepting and rehearsing the enemy's lies faithfully. In doing so, I was living looking backward. It's hard to walk forward while looking backward.

Those thoughts kept me focused on past mistakes, what I lost and what I lacked. Although those circumstances were true, the conclusion I reached was a lie.

The lying thoughts said my life was bad and it would never get any better.

However, the Lord challenged me to look ahead—to my potential future in Him.

I realized that believing the enemy's lies was stealing my life from me—one depressive day at a time. Because I was so focused on my own pain, I did not have much energy left to help others.

But a major turnaround in my thought life came through following Joshua's example from Joshua 5:13:

"Now when Joshua was by Jericho, he looked up and saw a man standing in front of him. In His hand was His drawn sword. Joshua went to Him and said, 'Are You for us or for our enemies?'"

This was a time of war, so Joshua was vigilant. He did not assume that every person who showed up on his battlefield was on his side automatically.

As believers in Christ, we are in engaged in spiritual warfare. So we too should be vigilant about our thought life. Do you examine the thoughts with whom you fellowship daily and ask: Are you for me or for my adversary?"

A good clue that a thought or pattern of thought is for your adversary is this: Does this way of thinking steal, kill or destroy me or something good in my life?"

If it does, then you want no fellowship with it. As believers in Christ, we are called to be salt and light in a dark world. But how can we be light when we tolerate darkness and lawlessness in our own hearts and minds?

The Lord knows everything about us. Hebrews 4:13 tells us that someday we will give an account for what we have done in our earthly bodies: "There is no creature that is not revealed in His sight, for all things are bare and exposed to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account."

If you have emotional issues that are keeping you in darkness, ask the Lord to enlighten you with a new vision of your future freedom in Him.

Next, you need fellowship with those thoughts that bring enlightenment, support right living and strengthen you in the joy of the Lord.

For encouragement in this area, learn how the Lord brought me out of the darkness of depression and binge eating into His marvelous light of freedom and joy in His presence.

Click this link for the full story in my video "The Supernatural Weight Loss Secret the Enemy Doesn't Want You to Know."

Be blessed in health, healing, and wholeness.

Once 240 pounds and a size 22, Kimberly Taylor can testify of God's healing power to end binge eating. She is an author and the creator of the Christian weight-loss website takebackyourtemple.com. Visit today for inspirational health and weight-loss tips.

For the original article, visit takebackyourtemple.com.

