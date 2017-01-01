Rabbi Cahn's 'The Book of Mysteries' Helps You Understand the Deeper Things of God

Jonathan Cahn

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn is an amazing writer who has developed a huge following because of his books The Harbinger and The Mystery of the Shemitah. I have the privilege of publishing both, and they have been a great blessing to the body of Christ.

His third book, The Book of Mysteries, came out a couple of months ago and already is a New York Times best-seller. In many ways, I believe this is his best effort yet.

It is written as 365 one-page chapters, making it ideal for devotions. But there is also a story. A man seeking God takes a year to live in the desert and learn from a wise teacher who reveals to him a mystery every day.

I am reading the book, and each mystery is more astounding than the one before. Even though I have been a Christian most of my life and have read many books and heard many sermons, never have I heard any of these mysteries of the Bible that Jonathan Cahn shares.

He visited our offices recently and sat down with me in the podcast studio, where we had a delightful interview. He shared how each of us can learn more from the Bible as we seek God. You can listen by clicking below.

Rabbi Cahn told me that some mysteries are actually "streams of mysteries" from some of the rabbis over the centuries. Other mysteries have an end-times prophecy angle. Others are simply common-sense wisdom. Rabbi Cahn also told me people have actually come to the Lord after reading the book.

The book begins by asking how something larger can be contained in something smaller. Or how can something that is little become big? The answer is in a container that is open in a stream and is actually full of something bigger than itself. Jim Bakker, who often has Rabbi Cahn on his program, was blown away by that revelation and said that, in some ways, it changed his life even though he's been in the ministry 50 years.

Another mystery that I knew but never considered is the name of God. How do we know the name of God? The Bible says His name is "I AM." We say God's name many times a day. If I say, "I am Steve Strang" or "I am happy" or "I am frustrated, " then I am saying the name of God even before my own name. You do the same.

Another mystery was the 9th day of Av on the Jewish calendar, which is a day many terrible things happened to the Jewish people over the years. The Jews were taken to captive to Babylon on the 9th of Av. The temple was destroyed in 70 A.D. on the 9th of Av, and even the Jews were thrown out of Spain in 1492 on the 9th of Av.

On the Jewish calendar, the 10th of Av is the day of redemption. It was on the 10th of Av in 1492 that Columbus set sail from Spain in the Niña, Pinta and Santa Maria. On the day after the Jews were thrown out of Spain, Columbus set sail to discover America, which became the greatest haven for Jews in history.

There are so many other mysteries that I could share with you from The Book of Mysteries. I encourage you to read the book for yourself. You can get a copy by clicking here. It is also available wherever books are sold.

I also encourage you to listen to my podcast, where you can hear Rabbi Cahn tell some of these same stories in his own words and with more depth.

Let me know if you have been blessed by The Book of Mysteries. If you have not read it, please do so, and share this newsletter with others so they can also be blessed by the insights of this great man, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn.

