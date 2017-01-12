Why Is Obama Moving Troops Into Poland and Provoking a War With Russia Right Before the Inauguration?

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle acknowledge the crowd after President Obama delivered a farewell address
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle acknowledge the crowd after President Obama delivered a farewell address. (REUTERS/John Gress)

Jan. 20, 2017 cannot come soon enough. Instead of stepping back and trying to ensure a smooth transition for Donald Trump, Barack Obama has decided to go hog wild and use every ounce of presidential power still available to him.

He has been establishing a bunch of new national monuments, he just stabbed Israel in the back at the United Nations, and on Thursday, he even took time to give Joe Biden a Presidential Medal of Freedom. But one of the things that has people the most concerned is his endless provoking of Russia. Every few days, it seems as though Obama is doing something else to aggravate Russia. If he wasn't leaving office in about a week, I am sure the mainstream media would be full of speculation about a possible war.

Lame-duck presidents are not supposed to make risky moves like this once a new president has been elected. On Thursday, we learned that U.S. troops have been permanently deployed to Poland for the very first time:

American soldiers rolled into Poland on Thursday, fulfilling a dream some Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.

Some people waved and held up American flags as U.S. troops in tanks and other vehicles crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and headed toward the town of Zagan, where they will be based. Poland's prime minister and defense minister will welcome them in an official ceremony Saturday.

Poland was once a key member of the Warsaw Pact alliance, and the Russians are quite alarmed that U.S. troops will now be stationed so close to the Russian heartland. The following comes from ABC News:

"These actions threaten our interests, our security," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. "Especially as it concerns a third party building up its military presence near our borders. It's not even a European state."

And it has also been announced that NATO troops will arrive in Lithuania in late January. If you will remember, Lithuania was actually part of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

All of a sudden, Russia has become enemy No. 1. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton say Russia is to blame for Clinton's election loss, and so at the end of December, Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the country.

That is the sort of thing you do before a war starts.

Over in Europe, they are so freaked out about potential Russian interference in their elections that they are "erecting defenses to counter possible Russian cyberattacks."

Nations in Europe, where Germany and France this year hold elections, are erecting defenses to counter possible Russian cyberattacks and disinformation to sway Western politics, but intelligence experts say this might be too little and too late.

The issue of Russian "influence operations" has taken on new urgency after U.S. intelligence agencies released a non-classified assessment that President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to move the U.S. election in favor of Donald Trump.

European nations and NATO are setting up centers to identify "fake news," bolstering cyber defenses and tracking use of social media which target Russian-speaking communities, far-right groups, political parties, voters and decision-makers.

Back in 2012, Barack Obama mocked Mitt Romney for saying Russia was a serious threat to our national security. He even joked that the 1980s were calling Romney because they wanted their foreign policy back.

At that time, Barack Obama boldly declared that the Cold War had been over for 20 years. But now here we are just four years later, and Barack Obama has gotten us into a new Cold War. The crisis in Ukraine, the civil war in Syria, the price of oil, cyber-espionage and a whole host of other issues have brought tensions between the United States and Russia to a boiling point.

Many are hoping that relations with Russia will improve during the Trump administration, but the truth is, things could go either way.

It is important to remember that Trump will be surrounded by military people who are virulently anti-Russia. For example, retired Marine General James Mattis has been nominated to be Defense Secretary, and this week he told Congress that Russia is the "principal threat" to U.S. security:

While much of the hearing has so far been without controversies, in the most striking moment so far, Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia stands as the "principal threat" to the United States' security. He said this is because of its actions and efforts to "intimidate" other countries.

Senator John McCain questioned Mattis to get his opinion on how much of a threat Russia represents. Mattis' response was that the world order is "under biggest attacks since WW2, from Russia, terrorist groups and China's actions in the South China Sea", agreeing with the neocon senator that Russia is trying to break up NATO.

"I'm all for engagement" with Russia, "but we also have to recognize the reality of what Russia is up to," Mattis told Senator Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island).

There is a great deal of concern that Trump's view of Russia could be significantly shaped by strong military men such as Mattis. Both Democrats and Republicans want Trump to become much more anti-Russia, and let us hope he does not give in to the pressure.

Over in Russia, they view us very negatively as well. A Gallup survey taken in mid-2016 found that current U.S. leadership (the Obama administration) only had a one percent approval rating in Russia.

Yes, you read that correctly.

You can't get much lower than one percent.

The Russians consider themselves to be the great force for good in the world, and they consider the United States to be the great force for evil. They openly talk about the possibility of nuclear war on their news broadcasts, and on one recent broadcast, people were actually encouraged to locate the closest nuclear bomb shelter to their homes.

And in response to U.S. troops being deployed to Poland, the Russian government has deployed advanced anti-aircraft missile systems around Moscow:

Russia has deployed anti-aircraft missile systems around Moscow to protect the capital from attack in the latest sign Vladimir Putin is preparing for war.

The s-400 Triumph air defense system has been providing air cover for Russian forces in Syria since November and is now being deployed on home soil.

It is capable of hitting moving airborne targets including planes and incoming missiles and has a range of 400km.

We should be very thankful Barack Obama is leaving office, because right now, we are on a path that leads to war with Russia.

Every American should be hoping that Donald Trump will work to greatly improve relations with the Russians, but all it would take is one wrong move for things to start deteriorating once again.

A new Cold War has begun, and as I recently told a live studio audience at Morningside, the stakes are incredibly high.

Michael Snyder is the founder and publisher of End Of The American Dream. Michael’s controversial new book about Bible prophecy entitled "The Rapture Verdict" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Kim Burrell with Pharrell Williams

    The Real Reason Kim Burrell Was Targeted

    Yes, much of it had to do with her comments on homosexuality, but there's far more to it. 

  • Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, hold a banner during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    11 Numbers That Connect the Year 2017, Israel and Donald Trump

    To the naysayers, I would suggest that from the very beginning, God has always put a lot of ...

  • How to Quit Porn in 2017

    How to Quit Porn in 2017

    Most men who make a New Year's resolution to never watch porn again find themselves back on the same websites in no time. Discover the only key that can truly set someone free.

  • "In that day the LORD with His fierce and great and strong sword shall punish Leviathan the fleeing serpent, even Leviathan the twisted serpent ...

    Jezebel Curse Broken, but Leviathan Still Raging Over America

    With the national shifting of political and spiritual authorities, this "fleeing serpent" ...

  • Yes, if you break even one law you are a lawbreaker, but specific sins have specific consequences.

    Is All Sin the Same?

    Immature Christians love to proclaim, "Don't judge me because my sin is a different flavor ...

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • Not too long ago I walked into a Macy's, and it was eerily quiet. I stumbled around the men's department looking for something to buy, but I was deeply disappointed in what was being offered.

    It's a Retail Apocalypse: Sears, Macy's and The Limited Are All Closing Stores

    We have never seen anything quite like this in our entire history, and nobody is quite sure what is ...

  • 5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders

    5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders

    When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.

  • Cindy Jacobs

    2017: Year of the Breakthrough

    "There will be a significant increase in miracles and signs and wonders."

  • Bishop Eddie Long speaks at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

    Eddie Long: The Devil Didn't Want Me to Come to Church

    The bishop stepped back into the pulpit, amid swirling rumors and accusations, to deliver this ...

  • FLL airplane

    Spirit of Chaos Erupts in Fort Lauderdale After Fatal Airport Shooting

    Less than a mile from my church, a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood ...

  • Paula White responds to critics.

    Paula White Responds to 'Heretic, Apostate, Charlatan' Accusations

    "I have hesitated to even address such patently false accusations about my personal life and my ...

  • What do you see?

    Winged Demon or Social Media Hoax? You Decide

    This is just eerie.

  • God&#39;s Power at Work in the Church Today

    God's Power at Work in the Church Today

    Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.