America Became a Lot Less Christian During the Presidency of Barack Obama

It has been said that history belongs to those who are courageous enough to change it.
It has been said that history belongs to those who are courageous enough to change it. (pdx_librarian/Flickr/CC)

In 2006, Barack Obama famously said that "we are no longer just a Christian nation," and after the last eight years, that is now more true than ever.

The Pew Research Center has just released a major report entitled "How America Changed During Barack Obama's Presidency," and what struck me the most about the report was the fact that it showed the United States became a lot less Christian while Obama was in the White House. Of course, this trend did not begin under Obama, but it seems to have accelerated during his presidency.

In particular, the percentage of Americans who have no religion at all is growing rapidly. According to the report, "nones" now make up nearly a fourth of our entire population:

When it comes to the nation's religious identity, the biggest trend during Obama's presidency is the rise of those who claim no religion at all. Those who self-identify as atheists or agnostics, as well as those who say their religion is "nothing in particular," now make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. adult population, up from 16 percent in 2007.

Christians, meanwhile, have fallen from 78 to 71 percent of the U.S. adult population, owing mainly to modest declines in the share of adults who identify with mainline Protestantism and Catholicism. The share of Americans identifying with evangelical Protestantism, historically black Protestant denominations and other smaller Christian groups, by contrast, have remained fairly stable.

And these numbers don't just reflect a growing dissatisfaction with organized religion. The truth is that Americans are becoming less "spiritual" overall. Compared with 2007, fewer Americans believe in God, fewer Americans consider religion "to be very important in their lives," fewer Americans pray daily and fewer Americans attend religious services.

These trends are evident in all age groups, but the biggest shift is with millennials. According to the report, 11 percent of the Silent Generation are "nones," with 17 percent of the baby boomers, 23 percent of those in Generation X and an astounding 35 percent of all millennials included in this category.

As the older generations die off, America is changing, and not for the better.

The numbers are even more dramatic when you look at church attendance. According to a different Pew Research Center report, only 27 percent of all millennials attend religious services on a weekly basis.

Millennials—especially the youngest millennials, who have entered adulthood since the first Landscape Study was conducted—are far less religious than their elders. For example, only 27 percent of millennials say they attend religious services on a weekly basis, compared with 51 percent of adults in the silent generation. Four in 10 of the youngest millennials say they pray every day, compared with 6 in 10 baby boomers and two-thirds of members of the silent generation. Only about half of millennials say they believe in God with absolute certainty, compared with 7 in 10 Americans in the silent and baby boom cohorts. And only about 4 in 10 millennials say religion is very important in their lives, compared with more than half in their older generational cohorts.

And remember, that 27 percent figure includes all religions. When you take out all Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, Wiccans and others, you probably have less than a quarter of all millennials attending a church of some sort on a regular basis.

The implications this has for church leadership in America are absolutely staggering. To a very large degree, we are failing to reach an entire generation of Americans, and we are in great danger of being transformed into a "post-Christian society" as so many countries in Europe have become.

Of course, these young adults who aren't going to church still have a spiritual hunger, and they are often trying to fill that hunger in unusual ways.

For example, interest in witchcraft among young adults is absolutely soaring:

The witching web world carries over into mortal life, too. Stores are popping up across the country selling crystals, spell kits and tarot cards. And K-Hole, the trend-forecasting firm responsible for inserting "normcore" into the pop culture lexicon, has anointed "mysticore" the zeitgeistiest of current zeitgeists.

And its popularity isn't just growing: It's levitating. Alex Mar, author of the 2015 book Witches of America, estimates there are up to one million practitioners of witchcraft today around the U.S. in big cities, tiny towns and in the countryside. In other words: Witches are everywhere. "I started to feel that you could toss a pebble in this country and hit a witch," she says.

Even if they don't understand the spiritual hunger inside them, most people will instinctively try to fill it in some way. And most of our young adults have decided church is not the answer, which means those in charge of leading the church in America need to start asking some hard questions.

It seems clear that much of what the church in America is doing is simply not working. Often we get so caught up with our plans and our programs that we miss the bigger picture. An entire generation that desperately needs Jesus Christ is slipping through our fingers, but most church leaders seem to think conducting business as usual is the answer.

And as our young adults move away from the Christian faith, that has tremendous implications for our political future as well. Today, 50 percent of millennials consider themselves to be Democrats, and only 34 percent of them consider themselves to be Republicans.

If millennials had been the only ones voting in the recent election, Donald Trump would have been defeated in a historic landslide.

But Hillary Clinton would have never been the Democratic nominee in the first place because millennials greatly preferred Bernie Sanders over her.

Unless something changes, this is where America is going.

Because one thing is absolutely certain: Older generations of Americans will continue to die off, and younger Americans will take their places as the future leaders of this country.

It has been said that history belongs to those that are courageous enough to change it.

We desperately need a spiritual renewal in this nation, because right now we are heading for a very bleak future.

Michael Snyder is the founder and publisher of End Of The American Dream. Michael’s controversial new book about Bible prophecy entitled "The Rapture Verdict" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Kim Burrell with Pharrell Williams

    The Real Reason Kim Burrell Was Targeted

    Yes, much of it had to do with her comments on homosexuality, but there's far more to it. 

  • Supporters of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, hold a banner during a protest outside the military court in Tel Aviv on the verdict day for the soldier, Tel Aviv, Israel.

    11 Numbers That Connect the Year 2017, Israel and Donald Trump

    To the naysayers, I would suggest that from the very beginning, God has always put a lot of ...

  • How to Quit Porn in 2017

    How to Quit Porn in 2017

    Most men who make a New Year's resolution to never watch porn again find themselves back on the same websites in no time. Discover the only key that can truly set someone free.

  • "In that day the LORD with His fierce and great and strong sword shall punish Leviathan the fleeing serpent, even Leviathan the twisted serpent ...

    Jezebel Curse Broken, but Leviathan Still Raging Over America

    With the national shifting of political and spiritual authorities, this "fleeing serpent" ...

  • Yes, if you break even one law you are a lawbreaker, but specific sins have specific consequences.

    Is All Sin the Same?

    Immature Christians love to proclaim, "Don't judge me because my sin is a different flavor ...

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • Not too long ago I walked into a Macy's, and it was eerily quiet. I stumbled around the men's department looking for something to buy, but I was deeply disappointed in what was being offered.

    It's a Retail Apocalypse: Sears, Macy's and The Limited Are All Closing Stores

    We have never seen anything quite like this in our entire history, and nobody is quite sure what is ...

  • 5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders

    5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders

    When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.

  • Cindy Jacobs

    2017: Year of the Breakthrough

    "There will be a significant increase in miracles and signs and wonders."

  • Bishop Eddie Long speaks at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

    Eddie Long: The Devil Didn't Want Me to Come to Church

    The bishop stepped back into the pulpit, amid swirling rumors and accusations, to deliver this ...

  • FLL airplane

    Spirit of Chaos Erupts in Fort Lauderdale After Fatal Airport Shooting

    Less than a mile from my church, a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood ...

  • Paula White responds to critics.

    Paula White Responds to 'Heretic, Apostate, Charlatan' Accusations

    "I have hesitated to even address such patently false accusations about my personal life and my ...

  • What do you see?

    Winged Demon or Social Media Hoax? You Decide

    This is just eerie.

  • God&#39;s Power at Work in the Church Today

    God's Power at Work in the Church Today

    Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.