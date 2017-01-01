Prophetic Word: Preparing for God's World War 3

Are you willing to volunteer for God's offensive army? ( Flickr )

I started giving the word of the Lord for the year in 1988. It was originally intended for Christian International Ministers.

However, in the late 1990s, Cindy Jacobs, several others and I started the International Round Table of Prophets. After that, we started giving a more corporate word.

The word I am sharing from Christ's letter to the Philadelphia church, of us being granted an open door that no man or demon can shut, is directed mainly to those who have ears to hear what Christ is saying to His church, who are walking in all presently restored truth and have volunteered to be warriors in God's newly activated, offensive and powerful army called God's World War 3. Psalm 110:3 says "Your people will volunteer freely in the day of Your power" (NASB) or "Your troops will be willing on your day of battle" (NIV).

Right now, God is searching for soldiers of the cross who are willing to volunteer for God's W.W.3 offensive army. Jesus is looking for those who have level-four heart soil (Matt.13:23), which has been purged from all weed-seed attitudes. They are righteous and fearless, for they have attained to level three of the overcomers—"they loved not their lives unto the death" (Rev. 12:11b).

God is going to give them His mighty strength (2 Chron. 16:9). Jesus, as commander in chief of His army, is coming to put His mighty warrior anointing upon them to destroy the powers of darkness and demonstrate God's kingdom throughout the earth.

Revelation Letter to the Philadelphia Church

1. Revelation 3:7-8a – "He who is holy, He who is true, He who has the key of David, He who opens and no one shuts, and shuts and no one opens, says these things: I know your works. Look! I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it."

In 2017, we have open-door-opportunities we've never had before. The only judgment mentioned in this letter is if we do not go through the open door set before us.

a. Open Heaven – (Deut. 28). If we are diligently obeying the "voice of the Lord" (v. 1), then we have the blessings (vs.1-14) and not the curses of verses 15-68. The voice of the Lord includes logos, rhema and personal prophecy.

b. Open Earth – In the United States, we have been given earthly, legal and natural opportunities to arise and shine as the church.

2. Revelation 3:7 continued – "Who has the key of David." The key of David has three notches that unlock Christ's purposes and provisions: 1. Spirit of revelation; 2. Worship; 3. Warfare.

a. David had tremendous amount of revelation, as revealed in his Psalms. David never had many visions, dreams or angelic visitations, but he had prophetic revelation more than any other.

b. Worship to God was a love and passion of David. He knew the power and purposes of praise. He had the revelation that God inhabits our praise and is enthroned in power for us (Ps. 22:3). These are the pre-prayers of Jesus.

c. Warfare. David and Joshua are the two greatest biblical warriors and generals in God's army. General Joshua fought with his army and conquered Canaan for Israel's inheritance and national homeland. David fought with his army, extending Israel's inheritance to its full borders as God promised to Abraham (Gen. 15:18). In 2017, we are to war against our enemies until we fulfill our personal prophecies and possess our full inheritance.

d. God is raising up a Joshua generation with the key of David to fulfill all of God's prophetic promises to Israel and His beloved church.

e. War Angels: David learned how to co-labor with General Michael and his war angels in his warfare against his enemies (2 Sam. 5:22-25). This is the day of God's power, and His chosen ones are volunteering to be warriors in God's W.W.3. Psalm 103:20-21 declares God's angels excel in strength and heed the voice of the Lord and those saints who speak for their commander-in-chief, Jesus Christ. David is the only man whom the Bible declares was a man after God's own heart. We can be both God-loving worshippers and bold and fearless warriors.

3. Rev. 3:8c – "[You] have kept My word, and have not denied My name." This reveals we have not forsaken any restored truth and have maintained a balance in the truths of God. For 30 years, we have not denied His name but have boldly declared and demonstrated that Jesus is still ministering in His church as Prophet and Apostle. We are now manifesting Jesus as the Mighty Warrior and the Lord of Hosts/Armies.

4. Rev. 3:9 – God is separating the sheep from the goats. He is going to favor those He approves as His sheep and make the goats acknowledge that we are God's true sheep. God is going to start vindicating His own.

5. Rev. 3:10b (2017-2018) – This verse will be made a reality before the end of 2018. The world is going to be tested by the threat of a natural W.W.3 being activated with the potential of nuclear warfare. If we have persevered in Christ-like living and doing spiritual warfare for God's purposes, "[He] will keep us from the hour of temptation which shall come upon the entire world, to test those who dwell on the earth."

6. Rev. 3:11b –"Hold firmly what you have, so that no one may take your crown." "Crown" represents your calling and ministry in Christ. Regardless of the persecution by the worldly church and the ungodly, maintain your calling regardless of the cost. Memorize Romans 8:18.

7. Rev. 3:12 – If we overcome, Jesus will make us a permanent fixture (pillar) in the temple of His God. Jesus will write on us the name of His God and His new name. That means He will not allow us to miss out on any new thing He shall do with His church on the earth and in heaven.

8 Verse 13 –We must have open spiritual ears to hear what the Spirit is saying to the church in 2017.

Advancement

1st Reformation, A.D. 30-A.D. 400: Church birthed, established worldwide.

2nd Church Reformation, 1517-2007: Eight Major Restoration Movements

3rd and Final Church Reformation, 2008 (Rev. 11:15): Kingdoms of this world become the kingdom of God.

Advancement of Restoration Correlated With Israel's Journey

1517: Protestant Movement—Blood applied, came out of Egypt

1600: Evangelical Movement—Crossing Red Sea, baptized

1700: Holiness Movement—Banks of Red Sea, separated

1800: Faith-Healing Movement—Waters of Marah, people healed

1900: Pentecostal Movement—Water From Rock, Spirit-Language

1950: Charismatic Movement—Mt. Sinai, body of Christ

1988: Prophetic-Apostolic—Crossing Jordan, into prophetic and apostolic

2007: Saints Movement—Preparation-Transition, 7 mountain kingdom influencers

First Phase of Resurrection of the Dead Doctrine–Resurrection Life

2016: Activation of the Army of the Lord into Offensive Warfare

2020: First Phase of the Eternal Judgment Doctrine (Ps. 149:5-9)

2017: An Open Door With Opportunities for Promotion and Possessing

2017: Until His kingdom is established—full ministry of God's World War 3. We will engage in spiritual warfare with prophetic acts of faith, with God's weapon of mass destruction to powers of darkness and Satan's army of wicked spirits. The shout of faith is the church's weapon of mass destruction.

Decree and shout it to be!

Dr. Bill Hamon is the founder of Christian International Ministries, a premier prophetic ministry for over 45 years. A prophet for 60 years, he has prophesied to more than 50,000 people and provided training for over 250,000 in prophetic ministry. He has authored seven major books, specializing in the restoration of the church and what to expect next on God's agenda.

For the original article, visit flowprophetic.com.

