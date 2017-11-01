It's Time for Our Own Prophetic Jericho March

The presidential seal ( REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo )

We sit upon a wonderful opportunity that the Lord has given us through this past election season. Now we must take advantage of that opportunity by battling in the spiritual realm to attain the victories He has for us. This is not unlike the days of young Israel when the people sought to occupy the land the Lord had given them. They approached the walled, battle-hardened city of Jericho, and then the Lord gave the battle strategy:



The Lord said to Joshua, "See, I have given Jericho, its king, and mighty men of valor into your hand. All the men of fighting age shall march around the city. Circle the city once. Do this for six days. Seven priests shall carry seven ram's horn trumpets before the ark. On the seventh day, march around the city seven times, with the priests blowing the trumpets. When they blow a long blast on the ram's horn and when you hear the trumpet sound, all the people shall shout a loud battle cry. The walls of the city will fall down, and the people will go up, every man straight ahead" (Joshua 6:2−5).



The strategy was simple:

1. March for six days, blowing the signaling trumpet to announce the presence of God.

2. Shout to the enemy on the seventh day, allowing the presence of God to break down the walls.



For too long, our adversary has built mighty walls around our elected officials in Washington, D.C. So, starting on Jan. 13, 2017, we will begin a seven-day Jericho march around the White House and Capitol, culminating with a mighty "shout" by believers across the nation as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office and is installed as our new president of the United States of America. Many believers will be in D.C. marching on the same days, along with multitudes of others joining on Jan. 20 as they watch the inauguration ceremonies. Unity is the key. Please use the prescribed battle strategy by declaring the coming victory of the Lord using the Scriptures included in this resource and by shouting to the Lord as the applause rises when President Trump utters the last words of his oath of office.



Our assignments:

1. Jan. 14-19 — Teams of intercessors will be prayer walking (marching) around the U.S. Capitol and the White House complex, declaring the coming presence of our Lord and destruction of the walls of protection around those oppose Him. Those not able to be in D.C. during these times may do the same during their prayer times.

2. Jan. 20 — As President Trump finishes his oath of office, at the moment of the power transition, all intercessors are instructed to shout to the Lord with faith and expectation that the spiritual walls will be destroyed at that moment. For those not in D.C., please do this wherever you are, and consider joining thousands across this nation by dialing 712-432-0075, then enter the code 1412452#. The call will start at the beginning of the Inauguration ceremony.



Scriptures to pray for those marching:

"But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!" (1 Cor. 15:57).



"Now thanks be to God who always causes us to triumph in Christ and through us reveals the fragrance of His knowledge in every place" (2 Cor. 2:14).



"Then David said to the Philistine, 'You come to me with a sword, a spear, and a shield, but I come to you in the name of the Lord of Hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have reviled. This day will the Lord deliver you into my hand. And I will strike you down and cut off your head. Then I will give the corpses of the Philistine camp this day to the birds of the air and to the beasts of the earth so that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel. And then all this assembly will know that it is not by sword and spear that the Lord saves. For the battle belongs to the Lord, and He will give you into our hands'" (1 Sam. 17:45−47).



"For they did not take possession of the land by their own sword, nor did their own arm save them; but it was Your right hand, and Your arm, and the light of Your countenance, because You had favor on them. You are my King, O God; command deliverances for Jacob. Through You we will push down our opponents; through Your name we will trample those who rise up against us. For I will not trust in my bow, nor will my sword save me. But You have saved us from our opponents, and have put to shame those who hate us" (Ps. 44:3−7).

"The horse is prepared against the day of battle, but victory is of the Lord" (Prov. 21:31).



"I have raised up one from the north, and he shall come; from the rising of the sun he shall call on My name; and he shall come on princes as on mortar, and as the potter treads clay" (Is. 41:25).



"It is I who says of Cyrus, 'He is My shepherd, and shall perform all My desire'; and he declares to Jerusalem, 'You shall be built,' and to the temple, 'Your foundation shall be laid.' Thus says the Lord to Cyrus, His anointed, whose right hand I have held—to subdue nations before him and to loosen the loins of kings, to open doors before him so that the gates will not be shut: I will go before you and make the crooked places straight; I will break in pieces the gates of bronze and shatter the bars of iron" (Is. 44:28−45:2).

"'I have raised him up in righteousness, and I will direct all his ways; he shall build My city, and he shall let my captives go, neither for price nor reward, says the Lord of Hosts" (Is. 45:13).



Scripture to shout after the oath of office concludes:

"Yours, O Lord, is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty, for everything in the heavens and the earth is Yours. Yours is the kingdom, O Lord, and You exalt Yourself as head above all" (1 Chron. 29:11).



"O Lord, hear! O Lord, forgive! O Lord, listen and act! Do not defer, for Your own sake, O my God. For Your city and Your people are called by Your name" (Dan. 9:19).



Join the nationwide "Shout!" during the inauguration ceremony (approximately Noon ET on Jan. 20, 2017 by dialing 712-432-0075 then enter the code 1412452#. Ministries assigned for each day. For further information on how to connect with the point person, please call Intercessors for America at 800-USA-PRAY.



