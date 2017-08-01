Staunchly Contend for Your God-Given Calling With These 10 Warfare Scriptures

Decree and intercede for a break through this year. ( Naassom Azevedo )

January is an exciting month.

The new year brings with it a fresh start and revived purpose to accomplish our dreams and fulfill our purpose.

Actually, God's Word has a lot to say about this.

Do you have a war room?

A lot has been written about war rooms, and prayer journals have become a popular thing since the hit movie War Room came out.

This excites me because there are no more powerful weapons than God's Word and prayer.

But when you combine them?

Praying God's Word is atomic warfare against the enemy. He doesn't hope to stand against a believer who stands with confident faith while praying the Word of God.

So as 2017 gets off to a new start, why not fill your war room wall or journal with verses of encouragement for this new year?

10 Bible Verses for the New Year

Micah 7:7 – "But as for me, I watch for the LORD; I await the God of my salvation; my God will hear me."

Isaiah 43:19 – "See, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not be aware of it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert."

Psalm 90:12 – "So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts to wisdom."

2 Corinthians 5:17 – "Therefore, if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things have passed away. Look, all things have become new."

Isaiah 40:31 – "But those who wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint."

Ezekiel 11:19 – "I will give them one heart, and I will put a new spirit within them. And I will take the stony heart out of their flesh, and give them a heart of flesh."

Revelation 21:5 – "He who was seated on the throne said, 'Look! I am making all things new.' Then He said to me, 'Write, for these words are faithful and true.'"

Psalm 31:24 – "Be strong, and He will strengthen your heart, all you who wait for the LORD."

Lamentations 3: 22-23 – "It is of the LORD's mercies that we are not consumed; His compassions do not fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness."

1 Peter 1:3 – "Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead."

Dr. F. Dean Hackett has served in full-time Christian ministry since October 1971. He has ministered throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, serving as pastor, conference speaker and mentor. He has planted four churches, assisted in planting 15 others, and currently serves as lead pastor of Living Faith Church in Hermiston, Oregon. Dr. Hackett founded Spirit Life Ministries International in 2001 to facilitate ministries in Croatia and Bosnia Herzegovina and to open a training center for workers in those nations. You can find him at F. Dean Hackett - Foundational, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

