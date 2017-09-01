2017: Year of the Breakthrough

Happy New Year!

Since 1999, the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders has gathered some of the most respected prophetic voices from around the nation to pray and seek the Lord for a word for the next year.

It is our conviction that we are to function as an Acts 13:1-3 group. This passage notes that it was the Holy Spirit releasing a prophetic word to the group as opposed to the exclusive word of any one prophet. So, it is the consensus of our ACPE members that the Holy Spirit is speaking the following prophetic words to us.

2017: The Year of the Breakthrough

"He who breaks through has gone up before them; they will break through and pass the gate and go out by it. Then their king will pass on before them, the Lord at their head" (Mic. 2:13).

The Symbolism of the Number 17

The number 17 in scripture symbolizes "overcoming the enemy" and "complete victory."

God overcame the sins of rebellious humans when He began to flood the earth and rested on the 17th day of the Hebrew month. Noah's ark and its eight passengers rested on the mountains of Ararat on the 17th day of the seventh month of the religious year (Tishrei), right in the middle of God's holy period known as the Feast of Tabernacles.

The Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur) is in the seventh month (Tishri) and on the 10th day of the Hebraic calendar. This day calls for the turning from our sins through repentance that brings us to victory.

It is the time for the breakthrough to victory.

There will be a significant increase in miracles and signs and wonders. The anointing will be so strong that it will break significant and long-standing strongholds that have plagued people's lives.

"It shall come to pass in that day That his burden will be taken away from your shoulder, And his yoke from your neck, And the yoke will be destroyed because of the anointing oil" (Is. 10:27).

For the Lord says, "My people are entering into an overcoming season that will produce great breakthroughs. For the enemy has come in like a flood, but I, the Lord, am releasing great victories. I will stem the tide of violence. I will bring peace to the land. I will bring an awakening! I will release revival!"

Receive Your Breakthrough This Year

This is the year that the blessings will overtake us if we obey the voice of our God. If we put out hands to the things pertaining to the kingdom of God for His sake, we will begin to prosper. It is critical that we spend time seeking the Lord for the right alignment in our relationships for us to release these blessings.

For some, it will mean a geographic move, for others, the leaving of the old for the new. For others, it will be mean staying in covenantal relationships even when they are tested.

The Promise and the Condition

"Now it will be, if you will diligently obey the voice of the Lord your God, being careful to do all His commandments which I am commanding you today, then the Lord your God will set you high above all the nations of the earth. And all these blessings will come on you and overtake you if you listen to the voice of the Lord your God" (Deut. 28:1-2).

We need to understand the Hebraic meaning of our times. The year 2017 on the Roman calendar corresponds to the year 5777 on the Hebraic calendar, which is symbolized by the crowned sword.

The sword cuts off the old and releases the new. The enemy has been trying to cut off many relationships and come against the new move of unity coming to families and the body of Christ. We see Satan being defeated on many levels as we experience great breakthroughs, both personally and corporately.

This is the year of breakthrough to release the following things:

Mantles or anointings of the Holy Spirit released across generations. This is the year of securing your legacy.

New leaders recognized and released.

Shifts in government and new international alliances forming.

More corruption exposed on national levels, both in the United States and other nations.

Mantles Are Being Passed

The passing of Peter Wagner was a game-changer for the body of Christ. Old-wine structures are going to be tested, and those who will be willing to become new wine will be promoted. Churches who allow themselves to become apostolic sending centers will grow and see many saved.

Fuller Theological Seminary is going to come into a time of renewal as in the days when C. Peter Wagner invited John Wimber to teach his signs and wonders class. The Holy Spirit will be poured out once again upon the professors. Other divinity schools such as Princeton will also be visited by God as young professors are touched by God's power and come into spiritual renewal. New-wine curriculum will be introduced into seminaries and Bible schools around the world. The renewal legacy of Peter Wagner combined with that of John Wimber is about to come upon a new generation.

A diversity of mantles is falling in this time like unto what Peter Wagner carried. Mantles from God for the writing books, prophetically seeing trends, keeping the church (ekklesia) fresh and ready for each new move of God are being distributed to properly aligned leaders in this hour.

There will be many, many changes in this coming year: changes in locations, houses, buildings and the breaking off of generational systems of debt.

A new generation of spiritual warriors will be trained and arise to do governmental and prophetic intercession. Old prayer movements will be strengthened, and a new generation of prayer warriors will arise for battle. There will be an awakening of prayer and spiritual warfare. Deliverance will take place on many levels through this fresh movement.

There will be continued shakings as the sword of the Lord pierces the darkness of centuries over the nations. Some will experience great tumults and shakings.

The good news is that, in the midst of the shakings, there will be a time of renewal and coming together as in Ezekiel 37, when the shakings of dry bones caused new breath and life coming into the army of the Lord.

Let the Ekklesia Arise

Networks of kingdom alliances with the voice of hope are emerging in very intentional ways. Many will teach on the ekklesia from their pulpits and in their conferences, inspiring the people of God to arise and be the called-out ones.

There will be a strong anointing on the ekklesia to root out and pull down the gates and walls of the enemy. By this, as we are faithful to move out into society to be a voice of change, there will be a dismantling and shaking of old corrupt systems.

The economies of nations who have refused to shift and are keeping their people in bondage will see massive shakings. Exposure after exposure will come to those corrupt individuals who thought they were too protected and embedded through bribes and intimidation. They will find themselves falling out of power, going to prison and, in some cases, even dying.

The Lord showed us clearly that this is a new season where the ekklesia is being given the anointing not only to root out and tear down, but this will be a special season of building and planting. The revelation of blessing our cities and nations will be a kingdom anthem for the ekklesia. If we root out, but do not plant, the nations will only be exposed to worse trouble than before.

Therefore, we admonish the intercessors to pray beyond the tearing-down of old systems and into the structures and systems that need to form afterward. Let's intercede for new leaders and effective systems to be put in place that will build up their nations.

It's Time to Build!

Then the Lord put forth His hand and touched my mouth. And the Lord said to me, "Now, I have put My words in your mouth. See, I have this day set you over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out and to pull down, to destroy and to throw down, to build and to plant." Moreover the word of the Lord came to me, saying, "Jeremiah, what do you see?" And I said, "I see a branch of an almond tree." Then the Lord said to me, "You have seen well. for I will hasten My word to perform it" (Jer. 1:9-12).

One of the things to be planted is what could be called "The Love Revolution." Just as the summer of love in 1967 changed the landscape of a generation, so now, 50 years later, the world will see the face of Christianity in a new light.

The admonition in 1 Corinthians 14:1 (TLB), "Let love be your greatest aim" will be planted in the nations as the church rises up in a more visible way. The words of the theme song from the Jesus People Movement, "They will know we are Christians by our love" will have a new resonance as this message of loving God and loving one another is sung in new ways. We will be carriers of God's goodness wherever we go.

Changing Financial Structures

The way people make money is going to change. A new breed of entrepreneurs will arise who are out-of-the-box thinkers. New structures of wealth creation will open up. For example, in the past the stock markets were major generators of wealth, but this will be the era of YouTube millionaires.

The church, missions organizations and other ministries will benefit greatly from the creation of wealth, as new donors will rise up to help finance the building of this global vision. The gift of giving will be highlighted in the coming move of God, and people of wealth will understand how to use their gift to advance the kingdom of God.

Watch Latin America, as structures that kept people in poverty are going to begin to unravel and weaken.

A New John 17 Movement

The Lord spoke to us that next year we would see a new John 17 movement begin where the prayer of Jesus will be answered. Many streams will run together until we see a river of revival flow across the earth. There will be major reconciliations between denominations, nations and peoples.

God will anoint peacemakers in this season who are especially empowered by God to be a voice for unity between factions and help heal the breaches.

This John 17 move will extend to families as well, as there is a focus on the family in which longstanding breaches between siblings and between parents and their children are healed. God is calling for families to pray together and light the family altar. Strongholds in family systems are going to be broken in powerful and supernatural ways. This will even extend to strongholds of poverty, disease, alcoholism and drug abuse.

The John 17 movements will align against injustice and religious strongholds as they decide together that they want a new move of the Holy Spirit.

We are hearing the words, "New wine, new wine."

A convergence of all the past moves of God coming together with the manifestations of Pentecostal fire, the healing and deliverance crusades. The latter-rain glory being poured out with new realms of glory, the evangelicals' burden for the lost and the Jesus People Movement's love for the lost, the gifts of the Holy Spirit from the Charismatic movement, the Third Wave theological credibility, the revelation of the prophetic movement and the relational networking of the apostolic reformation that includes an understanding of reforming and transforming society in each mountain (or sphere).

This great convergence of the ages is coming with a historic fourth wave of the Holy Spirit and a reformation that will lead to the great transformation of nations.

The wind of the Holy Spirit is going to blow with new renewal movements arising in the youth upon centuries-old churches. The power of the Holy Spirit will be poured out in a new, fresh way, manifesting through the young and old. The miracles that have seemed only to happen infrequently are going to be dramatic.

Many "workings of miracles" that are creative in nature will be seen in hundreds of churches across the world. Centuries-old churches that have prayed for a renewed move of the Holy Spirit will see their prayers answered. It is the time for a new Pentecost. Some who criticize those who are longing for renewal will find they are put out of leadership in their churches and denominations. Both the young and the old will see the power of the Holy Spirit fall upon them.

This again will result in many, many new missionaries being sent out across the face of the earth who are willing to go to the most difficult and hard-to-reach areas. Central Asia will be impacted in major ways by this missions movement. God is calling a new generation who will go out and evangelize the world. The numbers of those going to preach will increase in large proportion compared to the generation before them.

These missionaries will carry the gospel, anointed with revelation to give hope solutions to the current needs of the nations where they are sent.

The heartland of the United States and the cities along the Mississippi River will be used by God to mend the great divide that has come to the nation as a result of the recent polarizing U.S. elections.

The warfare from the last season that has worn out God's people will fade away as the refreshing rains of the Spirit of God fall afresh. It is time for breakthroughs and the breaking off of the pain, discouragement and battle fatigue of yesterday.

Harvest Season

The greatest harvest of souls the earth has known is upon us. Hundreds of thousands will be saved. The Middle East will experience a revival, and this will extend into the evangelization of both the Arab and the non-Arabic-speaking Muslims. Look to Egypt to be a leader in this revival and awakening.

The glory of God is going to be poured out across the United States, and these areas were specifically given as revival centers: Los Angeles, California; Silicon Valley and Redding, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; a new spring coming out of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; Indianapolis, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Fort Mills, South Carolina; Virginia; Annapolis, Maryland; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; New York City; Boston, Massachusetts; as well as other cities and regions.

The inner cities of America and the areas in which Satan has built his greatest strongholds will begin to rebuild, and the revivals in such cities as Detroit and Chicago will astound the news. God says, "I will not forget the inner cities."

This harvest time will result in the salvation of high-profile leaders in the media, government and education spheres of society. They will be vocal and unashamed. Their bold presence on social media will cause a huge stir in the news services.

God is going to shake pop culture. He is going to use it for His glory.

Look to the reserves and reservations and tribal lands of the nations of the earth. The indigenous peoples of the earth are about to be touched by God's power. Where they were oppressed through colonization, they are going to experience great healing and receive the power and grace to forgive the terrible atrocities committed against them. As a result, they will be used to touch many nations with the truth of God's saving power.

The historic wells of revival are going to flow again as bold evangelism takes place on the streets and on the campuses of schools where progressivism and Marxism have taken root. Latin America will be a leader in this move of God.

A New Renaissance

New songs and new sounds will flow from emerging worship leaders. The tabernacle of David will see the release of many, many new psalmists who will sing the song of the nations. A new, even more passionate generation of abandoned worshippers is emerging!

Songs will be written that influence not only the church but also society at large. These songs will disciple nations in the way that the Beatles and the Summer of Love released a free love sexual revolution in a negative way as well as rebellion and sin. We will be singing the sounds of awakening in society. The bells of true liberty will ring in song once again.

Andrew Fletcher, a politician from Scotland, said, "Let me sing the songs of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws." In other words, the power of singing creates movements for societal change.

Power worshippers will arise as a new generation moves into cities and regions and breaks open the heavens in a massive way. Through praise and worship, they will pierce the darkness created by principalities and powers over regions.

These worshippers will become sent ones who will go into unreached parts of cities and nations to prepare the way for the evangelists who will come after them.

This worship movement will see an even greater rebuilding of the tabernacle of David, with many more 24/7 houses of prayer being established. They will have an understanding of the connection God has given between the church and Israel, and many will call this new move a "Davidic Messianic" movement of believers.

A Movement of Reformers

2017 is the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Many, many people will talk about the need for societal reformation and desire to be reformers. Young people will band together to form movements that display a passion to go into each area of their culture and see reformation.

This will set the stage for the greatest outpouring of the spirit and awakening the world has even known. Nations that were never impacted by the reformation will begin to experience one now. This will happen in all the continents. "Africa, Africa, Africa, you are moving into your greatest hour, says the Lord."

Germany and France will be deeply impacted by this move of God. The Calvins and the Luthers are arising. Books will be written, and the history of past moves of God will be studied. The movement will also go into the Catholic churches, the Coptics from Egypt, the Orthodox churches in Russian and Eastern Asia. It will affect both the Eastern and Western Orthodox churches. While many of the older leaders in these denominations and church movements will rejoice, some will rise up and persecute this new move of God.

Social media will be the Gutenberg press in this reformation.

The news media will be amazed as liberal owners of social media begin to announce that they are now believers. This will impact the Silicon Valley community in California in a big way. The Holy Spirit is calling for massive intercession for influencers in these sectors of society.

The youth, who have seemingly crashed in the past season into being part of the "hard left" with liberal, humanistic agendas, will suffer great disillusionment. But if the church will reach out to them in this time of lost dreams, they will be saved and become part of the most powerful move of evangelism and discipling their nations have ever known.

The Effects of the United States' Election

Several of our prophets received words that Donald Trump would become the next president and will become a 21st-century Cyrus. He is called to break the mold of political correctness. We received the word that if we pray for him, he will heal, rather than divide, the nation.

Intercession must be made, or this will not happen in the way God intends. Racial division must be healed, and the people of all ethnicities must come together as part of this John 17 movement. This cannot be a "whites only" movement, but the church must work to fight for unity and be a massive voice against racism that still exists in the nation.

There will be many civil rights reformers who will not let this need of healing of the nation creates divides. We received a serious admonition that the church must pray to see the nation healed or the breaches will only grow.

Native Americans will be part of this civil reformation and antiquated laws, and even the Bureau of Indian Affairs will be reformed.

There is coming such scientific proof concerning the science of the pre-born child that this will result in reformations in the medical field's stance and thinking as a whole. The pre-born child will be declared a human being. Some who have held this stance all along will break their silence and become strong advocates for the pre-born.

We prophesied a conservative revolt, and now we prophesy a social media revolt in which many use this form of communication, and it will result in the crippling of networks and newspapers that persecute the truth of God. God is about to arise in a way to release the anointing of truth. There are media revolutionaries who will change the way everything is being done concerning communications. This will result in financial shakings that will cause long-standing news media to begin to lose millions of dollars, even causing some to go under. This will be a shock to many who relied upon them to be their voice.

As a backlash against this conservative social media revolt, the liberal press will even accuse God's people of lying, giving the biblical analogy of the sons of Belial who lied in court to get Naboth's vineyard. However, accusations of the liberal press will not prevail. Intercession must be done for the church to be protected.

Corruption is going to be exposed in the media as well, and the disillusionment with traditional media sources will deepen in people in general. Out of this season, new, anointed news anchors will come to the forefront who will be unashamed believers, and they will experience great favor.

Washington, D.C. will be ground zero for the exposure of corruption. Some who are exposed will shock the nation as God continues to move to cleanse both political parties. Corrupt judges will also be exposed in the circuit courts. We were told to use Ezekiel 22 as a model to decree against corruption.

The whistle-blowers will come out in droves. Aides and interns will speak and tell what they have both seen and heard.

Collusion between the Federal Drug Administration and the pharmaceutical companies will be exposed in surprising ways.

The lobbyists are going to be removed from their places of influence in a significant way, and the influence of corporate giants over Congress will also be reformed.

Term limits will be put in place for Congress in the future. Reformation is coming to every aspect of society.

Major trade deals are going to be rewritten, and old enemies will become trading partners. God is aligning the nations for His purposes. The global elite are going to find that they are not able to move as freely as they did on the international scene. Corruption and collusion will be exposed and many will be shocked.

A new season of mercy has been given, even though for some it does not appear to be so at this moment of time. God wants to reboot the nation and get it back on track.

The Lord wants to release both protection for the nation as well as wisdom for compassionate immigration reform while dealing with the criminal influence. This needs serious prayer. The body of Christ is forerunning racial reconciliation, and this will display a unity and synergy that the world is looking for.

A call for continued concerted prayer to continue to bring peace, protection and stability to the nation went out. God wants to give a path to establish what could be called "thrones of glory" all the way through the year 2020. If the intercessors continue to pray for this 2020 vision, God will release His glory on a scale none of us can imagine.

The Economy

The U.S. will be the safe refuge for investment around the globe.

Family economies will be blessed if they seek the Lord on how to get out of debt and save so they can invest in new financial opportunities that will arise.

Significant investments in new innovations and inventions, some even given through dreams, will be released. The Midwest and what has been known as the Rust Belt of the United States will begin to blossom. New investments in inner cities will open up as they are set free from historic violence and drug abuse.

The churches of the nation will begin to rise up and systematically work to eliminate poverty. This will impact the inner cities greatly as they will be considered both a mission field and a treasure field. The people of the inner cities are treasures to God.

Economic shakings are coming to Europe.

Italy, Spain and Portugal will be tested. God's people will be taken care of in the midst of the crisis. Alignments with Israel are critical in this season.

North America and Alaska

The wealth of North America will be unlocked, and resources will be opened. There will be a new gas pipeline in Alaska. It will be in the news as hidden riches of gold and rare minerals are found.

The U.S. Military—Terrorism and ISIS

There will be a rebuilding of the U.S. military. Religious freedom will be restored, and the chaplains will once again be able to freely preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit pointed out the necessity of this happening in order to see God's favor poured out on the military.

Reformers are going to be put in place in the military. The power of God is going to visit entire military bases around the world.

New strategies to defeat ISIS will be given by new leadership put in place, and fear will fall upon those who are rogue terrorists. The mainstream media and social media voices who are favorable to allowing refugees with terrorist backgrounds are going to suffer major blows.

Those nations who are promoting and hiding terrorists will be ostracized both politically and economically. Rogue nations such as North Korea are going to be put in check.

New Alliances Between Nations

There will be a tightened alliance between the U.S. and the U.K. Trade agreements will be made between these two nations that will shift the balance of trade.

God is dealing internally with the Parliament of the U.K., and strong voices will arise to speak out for alliances with Israel. Brexit and Amerix, the exiting from one wineskin to another.

(Note—this by no means implies that God is not moving within the people of the EU.)

United Nations

The extreme political and social agenda behind the U.N. is going to become apparent to people of many nations. Righteous nations will stand up to their plans for social engineering through International Planned Parenthood and eugenics. Reformers will arise from the midst with godly philosophies who will be strong voices for a realignment away from this perverted agenda to one that gives compassion aid without strings attached to unrighteous organizations. Ambassadors who are evangelists will rise up ashamed of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Funding will be withheld as righteous nations in the U.N. stop supporting radicalized social agendas that promote homosexuality as a lifestyle and the abortion of babies.

Israel

Signs and wonders will break out in many places. Nazareth and Haifa will see the power of God in great demonstration. The Russian Jews are going to experience a harvest of souls in a large way and become powerful evangelists to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ.

The nations who align against Israel will find themselves becoming more economically challenged in the coming days. Nations will withdraw their funding from the U.N. initiatives and countries who persecute Israel.

Israel will become a flashpoint among the nations. There is a confusion of the nations that will take place and an accelerated polarization of light and darkness.

This will start a process where the Temple Mount will once again be brought up as a central issue among the nations.

More shakings will take place in the nation, but God will release a youth movement between the Jews and Arabs that will become voices of unity in the land.

Brazil

More corruption will be exposed, and the shake-up of the government will continue all the way from the national to the local levels. New government leaders will run for office from the church, and whereas they were not successful in the past, some will see a breakthrough when they run again.

Iran

There is a growing underground movement that is strong although not yet seen. There will be much trouble brewing from Iran in this season; however, God wants to encourage the church that He is hearing their prayers and has a plan to liberate His people from radical ideologies.

France

Revival fires are burning. The move of God has started and will not be quenched. It is time for the prayers of the generations must be answered. The John 17 movement from France will affect the other nations in Europe.

The prophets are going to rise up from France and speak very accurately.

Asia

Vietnam is preparing to be the Star of Asia as far as the numbers of people being saved. This will even have a great impact on the communist government. Hanoi will become a beacon of light to the nations.

China

There will be some continued shakings. However, look to Inner Mongolia for the greatest moves of God yet.

Australia

Australia is a reformer nation and will produce great shifts as well as some clashes on a governmental level. However, the Daniels and Josephs are arising in this land.

Egypt and the Middle East

There is a massive awakening coming to Egypt as well as the whole Middle East. It is the time for Isaiah 19 to be fulfilled. Reformers will arise in these nations as well. The blood of the martyrs is crying out from the ground, where ISIS has beheaded so many believers in Jesus Christ. Their sacrifice is going to result in many "Sauls" who have become radicalized will become Pauls.

We see in part and know in part. We are to test all things and hold fast to that which is good. Some words have immediate fulfillment and impact. Other words have conditions that must be met in order for them to be fulfilled. But this is a year of the breakthrough. This is a historical time when another great Reformation shall take place.

Cindy Jacobs is the author of multiple books, including Is That You, God? She and her husband, Mike, are co-founders of Generals International, a prayer and prophetic ministry that exists to change lives and transform nations. Their weekly TV show, God Knows, airs in over 200 countries. You can find her online at generals.org.

For the original article, visit generals.org.

