What You Need to Know Prophetically About Israel and Russia

The world's prophetic shaking was granted a reprieve shortly after America elected Donald Trump.

But it appears the reprieve is over, and much of it has to do with Russia and Israel. Recently, the Obama administration basically expelled 35 Russian diplomats from America.

"This is the type of thing we read about in history books," Revelation in the News host Zach Drew says. "This is the type of thing that takes place before war happens."

Watch the video to see what's coming.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.