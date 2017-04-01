The Holy Spirit Leads Us to Morph

Butterflies are free to change. ( Dr. Steve Greene )

Every new year ushers in hope for change. Out with the old and in with the new. This will be the best year ever.

Don't you just love prophetic words of good tidings? All that I've been hearing for the past few days is how good 2017 will be for us. Prosperity. Favor. Growth.

"I believe. Help me in my unbelief."

Perhaps I struggle with the new year "words" of hope because I've heard it all before. I can finish the sentences of these well-meaning prophets. The message has become redundant. My cynicism on this topic is rooted in my experiences and observations of people at work and to a lesser degree in college classrooms. This is my observation:

People speak change but function in the status quo. The great delusion is that, "I don't need to do things differently but I know things will get better for me this year."

College students start every semester with a great hope for a 4.0 grade point average. But by week 2 of classes, past behaviors show up and results become predictable. Grades change only when study habits change.

Organizational hope isn't much different. The organization is dormant until people behave for the organization. People are the change agents for an organization. And therein lies the rub. People tend to embrace sameness. "Leave it alone. It will get better. It's a new year, after all."

It's safer, easier and quieter to do status quo. Organizations seem fond of polishing the obsolete. Hire and fire, but keep the same paradigms in control of processes.

The only status quo I wish to support is the mission. "Go ye" provides all the purpose and stimulus needed for a life's work. The "why" is crystal clear and inherent in the mission.

But through time, methods must morph. The Holy Spirit provides fresh anointing for a reason. We need fresh! The sign in public restrooms is powerful, "Please flush after use." Fresh, living water is in ample supply.

Leaders must be nimble minded. Brain-flex is inspired by God. We must be open to new thoughts. We don't change for change sake, but growth is often preceded by a shift in thinking and systems.

We don't wish others a happy old year. We greet one another with a hope for new.

Morph a few methods this year. It will help as ye go.

Today's Scripture

"See, I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth; shall you not be aware of it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert" (Isaiah 43:19).

Platform Tip No. 146

Platform leaders must build trust. Effective content builds trust.

The more frequently you post good material, the faster you will earn trust.

Make daily deposits.

Dr. Steve Greene is the publisher and executive vice president—Media Group, Charisma Media. Sign up here for Dr. Greene's leadership e-newsletter.

