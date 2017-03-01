Jim Bakker: 6th-Trumpet War Is on the Horizon

Pastor Jim Bakker says the war as described in Revelation 9 is on the horizon.

"It's the sixth-trumpet war that is already being staged," he shared on a recent episode of his TV program, The Jim Bakker Show.

According to Revelation, the war will go like this:

The sixth angel sounded, and I heard a voice from the four horns of the golden altar which is before God, saying to the sixth angel who had the trumpet, "Release the four angels who are bound at the great Euphrates River." And the four angels, who had been prepared for the hour and day and month and year, were released to kill a third of mankind. The army of horsemen numbered two hundred million. I heard their number.



Thus I saw the horses in the vision: Those who sat on them had breastplates of fiery red, hyacinth blue, and sulfur yellow. The heads of the horses were like the heads of lions, and out of their mouths came fire and smoke and brimstone. A third of mankind was killed by these three plagues—by the fire and by the smoke and by the brimstone, which came out of their mouths. The power of the horses is in their mouths and in their tails. For their tails are like serpents, with heads by which they inflict injury. The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands. They did not cease to worship demons, and idols of gold, silver, brass, stone and wood, which cannot see nor hear nor walk. Nor did they repent of their murders or their magical arts or their sexual immorality or their thefts (Rev. 9:13-19).

Bakker's argument hinges on the Euphrates River, which touches countries including Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

Watch the video to see more.

