Prophetic Word: God's 'Treasures' Locked Up Behind Bars and Razor Wire

It was late and I was tired, wanting to go to sleep, but God wanted to talk. It was about midnight, but it dawned on me that God does not sleep.

His question made me restless. "Bill, where on earth does man keep his most priceless treasures and valuables?"

I said, "Lord, usually these treasures like gold, silver, diamonds and precious jewels are kept locked up somewhere out of sight with usually guards and security to keep them under lock and key."

God spoke. "Like man, My most valuable treasures on earth are also locked up."

Out from These Walls Will Come Forth an Army

I then saw Jesus standing in front of seemingly thousands of prisons and jails. The Lord said, "These have almost been destroyed by the enemy, but these ones have the greatest potential to be used and to bring forth glory to my name. Tell My people, I am going this hour to the prisons to activate the gifts and callings that lie dormant in these lives that were given before the foundation of the earth. Out from these walls will come forth an army of spiritual giants. They will have power to literally kick down the gates of hell and overcome satanic powers that are holding many of My own people bound in My own house."

Forgotten Vessels Must Be Restored

Tell my people that great treasure is behind these walls in these forgotten vessels. My people must come forth and touch these ones, for a mighty anointing will be unleashed upon these for future victory in My kingdom. "They must be restored." I then saw the Lord step up to the prison doors with a key. One key fit every lock, and the gates began to open. I then heard and saw great explosions which sounded like dynamite going off behind the walls. It sounded like all-out spiritual warfare. Jesus turned and said, "Tell My people to go in now and pick up the spoil and rescue these." Jesus then began walking in and touching inmates who were thronging Him. Many who were touched instantly had a golden glow come over them.

God spoke to me, "There's the gold!" Others had a silver glow around them. God said, "There's the silver!"

'Now Go and Pull Down Those Strongholds'

As if in slow motion, these people began to grow into what appeared to be giant knights in armor-like warriors. They had on the entire armor of God, and every piece was solid and pure gold, even golden shields. When I saw the golden shields, I heard the Lord say to these warriors: "Now go and take what Satan has taught you and use it all against him. Go and pull down the strongholds coming against My church."

These spiritual giants then started stepping over the prison walls with no one to resist them, and they went immediately to the front line of the battle with the enemy. I saw them walk right past the church as big-name ministers known for their power with God were surpassed by these unknown warriors like David going after Goliath. They crossed the enemy's line and started delivering many of God's people from the clutches of Satan while demons trembled and fled out of sight at their presence.

Who Are These People?

No one, not even the church, seemed to know who these spiritual giants were or where they came from. All you could see was the armor, the golden armor of God, from head to foot, and the shields of gold were there. The shields were restored to God's house, and there was great victory and rejoicing.

I also saw silver, precious treasures and vessels being brought in. Beneath the gold and silver were the people nobody knew: rejects of society, street people, the outcasts, the poor and the despised. These were the treasures that were missing from God's house.

In closing, the Lord said, "If my people want to know where they are needed, tell them they are needed in the streets, the hospitals, the missions and prisons.

When they come there, they will find Me and the next move of my spirit. and they will be judged by My Word in Matthew 25:42-43: "For I was hungry and you gave Me no food, I was thirsty and you gave Me no drink, I was a stranger and you did not take Me in, I was naked and you did not clothe Me, I was sick and in prison and you did not visit Me."

Bill Yount has been a member of Bridge of Life in Hagerstown, Maryland, for the past 36 years where he is now an elder and a home missionary. He is currently an adviser at large for Aglow International. Bill faithfully served in prison ministry at Mount Hope for 23 years and now travels full-time, both in the U.S. and internationally, ministering in churches and Aglow circles. "Humility and humor" characterize his ministry as he brings forth a fresh word that is "in season," proclaiming the word of the Lord. The shofar (or ram's horn) is often used in his meetings, breaking the powers of darkness over regions, churches and households. The shofar represents God's breath blowing into the nostrils of His people, reviving them and awakening the lost. Many of God's messages, which Bill ministers prophetically, come out of his everyday life with his family and friends.

