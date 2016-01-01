2017: The Year of the Made-Up Mind

This is the year that God needs you to make up your mind to run on all cylinders. ( Getty Images )

2017 will be the year of the made-up mind. This is the year God needs you to be running on all cylinders.

Many times, we think we have an option to obey what the Lord has said to do or not. The only reason God drops a dream, destiny, purpose or idea in your spirit is because He wants to see it accomplished in the earth. When you receive an assignment or purpose from God, He is trusting you to help carry out a significant part of His plan.

God will give you the provision and people to come alongside you to make this dream a reality for the kingdom of God! This will be a year of extreme favor. We will see many signs and wonders. Get ready for explosive growth in life, business, ministry and all you put your hands to. Enlarge the number of intercessors you have and continue to seek godly counsel, because with the great opportunities and increase, the enemy will try to bring trials, tests and tribulation your way to combat God's plans for you in 2017.

But I'm telling you, my friends, if you have a made-up mind, you will not give into the ways of the devil. As the voice of God becomes more and more real to you, you will not walk away from your purpose!

This coming year, the Lord will redirect your path in many ways. Realignment will come in many of your relationships. In 2017, many will have to cut off some key relationships they had in 2016. There are many relationships that can't go with you into 2017. Your next level will require new divine relationships and removal of those that may be holding you back.

Those who were only acquaintances in 2016 may become some of the closest people to you in 2017. However, those who were closest to you may become mere acquaintances in 2017. You may need to cut ties with some people.

In 2017, there is much that must be accomplished for the kingdom of God. You don't have time for doubters, manipulators or negative people. You must have a made-up mind to remove all toxic people from your life. Relationships are key in 2017. You must walk in the right alignment with like-minded people who have your best interest at heart.

Amos 3:3 says, "Do two people walk together, if they have not agreed?" Key relationships will be made for many in the upcoming year. Kingdom connections will replace wrong relationships. 2017 is going to be the year of key alignments, especially between true fathers and mothers and true sons and daughters. Never try to force a relationship or alignment with someone; flesh-driven alignments will never produce oil or godly fruit. Allow God to bring the right people at the right time into your life and ministry in 2017.

Many times, God will wait to bring certain people alongside you until He has established a firm foundation for you. That firm foundation is a life-giving, intimate relationship between you and the Father. We must always keep God as our closest relationship. Your association can be a huge help or hindrance in 2017. Be careful who you run with in 2017!

2017 is going to be a kairos year. If you follow the leading of the Holy Spirit, explosive growth is coming to your life, ministry and business. Allow God to re-position your priorities in 2017.

Time management will be extremely important to accomplish everything God has for you in this upcoming year. You can't do what you did in 2016 to accomplish the assignments God will give you in 2017. There is an urgency in my spirit to be prepared for 2017 before it gets here.

Re-position! God is going to re-position many people in 2017. God will re-position you in different ministries, jobs and churches. This is going to be a powerful year for the church. We are going to see many great things happening in groups and ministries that are going hard after the things of God. We are seeing the prophets and apostles rising, and their offices are being known and accepted.

Second Chronicles 16:9 says, "For the eyes of the Lord move about on all the earth to strengthen the heart that is completely toward Him." The Lord will strengthen those who have been seeking Him in the secret place. Matthew 6:6 says, "But you, when you pray, enter your closet, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly."

Open rewards are coming in 2017 for the ones who have been found in the place of prayer, because the Father trusts the ones who pray and seek His face. Whatever you put your hands to in 2017 will succeed, but the made-up mind is key. This will be a banner year for individuals and the entire body of Christ.

Joe Joe Dawson is the president of Burn Texarkana Revival center and House of Prayer. Pastor Dawson also serves as staff evangelist for First Assembly of God in Texarkana, Texas, where he also is now the Tribe College/young adult pastor. Burn Texarkana has one revival/awakening service a month at First Assembly and also has Burn on the Road meetings in neighboring cites monthly. There are four Burn Texarkana prayer meetings each week, He also serves on the leadership team of New Bread Revivalists Network.

