A New Tape Has Emerged That Could Completely Derail Trump's Presidency

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media. ( Reuters/Carlos Barria )

Just when you thought it was all over, a new Trump scandal has emerged that could potentially be the biggest one of all. During an interview with KIRO Radio on Friday, comedian Tom Arnold claimed to be in possession of Apprentice outtakes that show Donald Trump using a racial expletive. There is reportedly other vulgar and offensive language in the outtakes, but Trump could survive being vulgar and offensive. What matters is if he used the expletive in an offensive manner, because that could be significant enough to derail his presidency.

At this point, Tom Arnold has not released the material he claims to be holding. If he never does, and nobody else come forward with these outtakes, then this scandal will never amount to anything.

But if he does decide to release these outtakes, it could throw the entire country into an uproar. According to the Daily Mail, Arnold believes what he has is far worse than the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump talked about groping women:

'I have the outtakes to The Apprentice where he says every bad thing ever, every offensive, racist thing ever. "It was him sitting in that chair saying (obscenity), saying (obscenity), calling his son (offensive phrase), just being so mean to his own children," Arnold said.

Arnold says he received this compilation before the election from two editors and an associate producer who work on the NBC show.

One thing that could prevent the release of this material is the fact that it is rumored Mark Burnett will sue anyone responsible for leaking footage he owns. According to reports, there is a $5 million "leak fee" built into contracts signed by employees of Mark Burnett. So needless to say, if this footage does come out, it could have some very serious consequences for those involved.

That "leak fee" is precisely why those tapes may never come to light. Mark Burnett, producer of The Apprentice, is very protective of the footage. He "is pro-Trump and has made clear to his teams that he will sue anyone who leaks," a source told BuzzFeed News.

But of course Tom Arnold never worked for Mark Burnett, and he says he is holding the footage.

Burnett could still attempt to go after him legally, but once this material gets out to the public, the damage will already have been done.

Now that Trump has won the Electoral College vote, I felt as though there was nothing standing in the way of him becoming the next president.

But if this footage comes out, it could turn Jan. 6 into an exceedingly important date. That's when a joint session of Congress gathers to count the electoral votes, and as I discussed in a previous article, objections to electoral votes can be submitted at that time. An objection can cover one vote or multiple votes, and all it takes is one member of the Senate and one member of the House to force a vote on an objection. On the official website of the House of Representatives, we learn that if both the House and the Senate vote to approve an objection, the electoral votes covered by the objection are not counted:

Since 1887, 3 U.S.C. 15 sets the method for objections to electoral votes. During the joint session, members of Congress may object to individual electoral votes or to state returns as a whole. An objection must be declared in writing and signed by at least one representative and one senator. In the case of an objection, the joint session recesses and each chamber considers the objection separately in a session which cannot last more than two hours with each member speaking for no more than five minutes. After each house votes on whether or not to accept the objection, the joint session reconvenes, and both chambers disclose their decisions. If they agree to the objection, the votes in question are not counted. If either chamber does not agree with the objection, the votes are counted.

If Donald Trump really did use a racial expletive in an offensive manner in that footage, I could see how outraged members of Congress could try to use it as an opportunity to block him from becoming president.

Of course if Trump was denied the presidency at this point, it would spark the biggest constitutional crisis any of us has ever seen, but I think that anti-Trump forces would gladly risk such a scenario at this point.

So let's wait and see if Tom Arnold actually releases this footage. If he does, this could be huge.

Meanwhile, the radical left continues to prepare to fight a new Trump administration every step of the way. I have previously written about how radical leftists are hoping to put together one of the biggest political protests in U.S. history in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day, and they want to do whatever they possibly can to obstruct Trump's agenda, especially during his first 100 days.

Robert Reich was the Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton, and on his website he has just released what he is calling "The First 100 Days Resistance Agenda." The following are the 14 key points he came up with:

1. Get Democrats in the Congress and across the country to pledge to oppose Trump's agenda.

2. March and demonstrate—in a coordinated, well-managed way.

3. Boycott all Trump products, real estate, hotels, resorts, everything.

4. Letters to Editors

5. Op-Eds

6. Social media

7. Website containing up-to-date daily bulletins on what actions people are planning around the country, and where, so others can join in.

8. Investigative journalism

9. Lawsuits: Our version of "Drill, baby, drill" is "Sue, baby, sue."

10. Coordinated fund-raising

11. Symbolic opposition: Safety pins are already appearing. What else? What more?

12. Intellectual opposition: Take Trump on where he's weakest—with serious ideas.

13. Serious accountability

14. Your idea goes here.

I had to chuckle when I got to No. 14. Apparently he ran out of ideas at that point.

But let us not underestimate the resolve of the left. The election of Donald Trump has been the single most galvanizing moment for the radical left that we have seen in generations, and they are never going to give up fighting Trump.

Many seemed to believe the war was won when Donald Trump was victorious on election night, but the truth is the battle is just beginning, and 2017 is likely to be the most chaotic year Washington D.C. has seen in a very, very long time.

Michael Snyder is the founder and publisher of End Of The American Dream. Michael’s controversial new book about Bible prophecy entitled "The Rapture Verdict" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.

