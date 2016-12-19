SNL Predicts Post-Inauguration Apocalypse: 'Probably Never Be Another Christmas Eve'

Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton in an SNL 'Love Actually' Spoof ( YouTube )

This weekend, with Christmas just around the corner, SNL released three aptly timed and culturally relevant sketches. As per usual, the videos glorified Obama, bashed Trump and intimated that catastrophe will strike on January 21.

"Jingle Barack"

The first sketch, titled "Jingle Barack," bid a festive and nostalgic farewell to Mr. Obama. "It's been a dope eight years, but now we got one last Christmas with Barack Obama," sang Chance the Rapper and SNL regular Kenan Thompson.

Further lyrics included such gems as: "Kids enjoy the presents while you can, 'cause next year you might get a bomb from Iran" and "Look ma'am, we got birth control under the tree, and we're stuffing every stocking with legal weed."

The rappers suggested that following Trump's inauguration, immigration would be banned, gay marriage prohibited and the North Pole utterly melted. In the height of hyperbole, Chance even declared: "There'll probably never be another Christmas Eve."

"Democrat," hip-hop dancing Jesus and Leslie Jones, who rapped out her weakness for Joe Biden, also made cameo appearances in the 1980s-themed sketch.

"Hillary Actually"

In the second video, titled "Hillary Actually," Kate McKinnon performed her usual role as Hillary Clinton. As a spoof of an iconic scene from the Christmas film Love Actually, McKinnon knocked on a woman's door and held up a series of signs with messages for her.

"I know you're an elector," one read. "And on December 19th you're supposed to vote for Donald Trump ... but [expletive], he cray." After listing many issues she had with the President-elect, McKinnon suggested Russia was responsible for Clinton's loss. Then, encouraging the elector to vote for anyone but Trump, she revealed a $1000 check to recoup the woman's losses from the fine she would incur by not voting for the President-elect.

To round out the doomsday theme of SNL's Christmas programming, McKinnon's Clinton concluded: "But keep in mind, if Donald Trump becomes president, he will kill us all."

"Donald Trump Christmas"

In the final video, Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, got a visit from Vladimir Putin, who gifted the president-elect a suspicious elf toy to keep on the shelf next to his Internet router. When Baldwin confessed he did not have a gift for Putin, the latter declared, "Please, Mr. Trump, you are the gift."

Eventually, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson entered the room, delighted to see "Pootie," with whom he engaged in a secret handshake and alarming conversation about Russian oil wells.

After Baldwin expressed confusion about the Russia discussion, it became clear that Putin and Tillerson considered Trump to be a dumb puppet. While they discussed foreign policy, he was fixated on destroying Vanity Fair—"a terrible publication."

This article originally appeared on NewsBusters.org.

