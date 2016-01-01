Government Cracks Down on 4 Planned Parenthood Organizations

An exam room at the Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center. ( REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman )

The Senate Judiciary Committee has formally referred four Planned Parenthood organizations and three organ procurement companies to the FBI and the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution related to the illegal trafficking in aborted baby body parts for profit.

The four Planned Parenthood organizations referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution include:

• Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

• Planned Parenthood Los Angeles

• Planned Parenthood Northern California

• Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest

Each of these Planned Parenthood organizations was featured in undercover video recordings released by the Center for Medical Progress last year. Liberty Counsel represents Sandra Merritt, one of the journalists subjected to a criminal indictment and lawsuit by Planned Parenthood for exposing the truth through those undercover videos. The evidence indicated that Planned Parenthood illegally profited financially for the sale of aborted baby remains from three organ procurement organizations including StemExpress, LLC, Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. and Novogenix Laboratories, LLC.

"Planned Parenthood and these organ procurement companies profit extensively from aborted babies," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "This referral by the Senate Judiciary is a positive step to reveal and to eliminate this barbaric practice of human genocide."

Another positive step occurred in Houston, Texas. District Attorney-Elect Kim Ogg has decided to terminate 40 prosecutors including Assistant District Attorney Sunni Mitchell, who was selected to oversee the 2013 Karpen grand jury and the 2015 Planned Parenthood/Daleiden grand jury. Mitchell has been blamed for leaking information from the "secret" grand jury process to Planned Parenthood and working with them to indict undercover journalists David Daleiden and Merritt. Her manipulation of both grand juries protected Karpen and Planned Parenthood from criminal prosecution.

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.