The Surprising Reason People Now Embrace 'Merry Christmas!'

The Times reported that while President-elect Donald Trump has been declaring "Merry Christmas" while on "Thank You Tour" stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, the Obama family's 2016 Christmas card omits the word "Christmas"&mdash;for the eighth consecutive year&mdash;in favor of a more inclusive holiday greeting.
The Times reported that while President-elect Donald Trump has been declaring "Merry Christmas" while on "Thank You Tour" stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, the Obama family's 2016 Christmas card omits the word "Christmas"—for the eighth consecutive year—in favor of a more inclusive holiday greeting. (Francis Vallance/Flickr/CC)

"Donald Trump says 'Merry Christmas,' Obama wishes 'happy holidays.'"

That headline in The Washington Times from late last week has a much deeper meaning than December greetings, says Southern Evangelical Seminary (SES) President and evangelical leader Dr. Richard Land.

"The whole tone has shifted in this country since Nov. 8," Land remarked. "In fact, just a few days after the election, I had several people say to me, 'Merry Christmas! Wow, it's OK to say that now! That is an anecdote that speaks to a larger truth, that President-elect Trump's win has dealt a serious blow to the totalitarian instincts, political correctness, progressivism and the extreme prejudice that is championed by that political correctness."

The Times reported that although President-elect Donald Trump has been declaring "Merry Christmas" while on "Thank You Tour" stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, the Obama family's 2016 Christmas card omits the word "Christmas"—for the eighth consecutive year—in favor of a more inclusive holiday greeting.

"Our President-elect Trump will foster a federal government that is much more friendly to traditional beliefs about Christianity in the public square," Land said. "People are grateful for that, and they feel it—that the federal government will no longer be working as a public censor, and Americans are enjoying their newfound rights to communicate their true beliefs about Christmas. Mr. Trump has said we're free to say 'Merry Christmas' again. And so this is, broadly speaking, a win for cultural conservatism, which in America is intertwined with orthodox, traditional Christianity over progressivism and multi-culturalism. In America, of course, winning does make a real difference.

"In light of this, on behalf of SES," Land concluded, "I want to wish everyone a joyous Christmas and a happy New Year."

SES recently shared its annual video series, "The Twelve Days of Apologetics," which consists of a dozen interesting and enlightening online Christmas-themed videos from SES professors, deans and students, including Land.

Land added that the videos make great devotionals for individuals and for families. Video topics include "The Existence of God," "Messianic Prophecies," "The Virgin Birth," "Myth Copying," "The Magi," "Christmas and Its Pagan Roots," "Was Jesus Born in a Stable?" and "Why Did Jesus Have to Come?" To view all 12 videos online, click here.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
  • Ex-witch Beth Eckert says there is a link between yoga and Satan.

    Ex-Witch Reveals Connection Between Yoga and Satan

    Yes, it exists. 

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem

    Why Donald Trump Is Catching Hell for Planning to Move Our Embassy to Jerusalem

    Should President Trump succeed in relocating our embassy to Jerusalem, I predict three things.

  • In this case, Barack Obama blessed Israel by preventing the UN Security Council from dividing the land, and so we were blessed as a result.

    The Real Reason America Has Been Given a Reprieve

    If Barack Obama very foolishly allows this to happen, "pause button" will be unpaused, our ...

  • President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence

    Even With President-elect Trump's Victory Sealed, We Still Need to Pray

    Kathie Walters, Bill Yount and Wanda Alger explain why we should be praying for him.

  • Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Faith Comes by Hearing What Is Told

    Get quality Christian content in a variety of programs including news, leadership, inspiring stories, women's topics, sports, and even more.

  • Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, sits on the defendant's chair at the start of his trial hearing at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia

    Franklin Graham Issues Urgent Call to Prayer

    This is something you won't hear about from others!

  • Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life

    Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.

  • At this moment in time, Satan was stripped of his authority over you and me.

    What You Probably Never Knew About Satan's Defeat

    When Jesus defeated Satan at the cross, a fascinating event took place—one that you probably ...

  • Dr. James Dobson condemned Gov. John Kasich's veto of the heartbeat bill.

    Dr. James Dobson: What Kasich Did Was 'Cowardice and Shameful'

    He's not the only one who thinks so.  

  • If you have felt harassed in your mind by clouded vision, detached thoughts, lack of focus or concentration, feelings of being mentally overwhelmed or an inability to make clear decisions, you may be under the influence of a principality that is fighting for supremacy over this nation &ndash; one person at a time.

    Are Voices Harassing You? It Could Be Leviathan

    Before this principality can be disempowered collectively, we must take personal responsibility and ...

  • Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit

    Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.

  • Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence

    Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.

  • Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Set Your Spirit on Fire

    Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.

  • Put on the Full Armor of God

    Put on the Full Armor of God

    Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.

Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2016 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.