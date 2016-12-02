The Surprising Reason People Now Embrace 'Merry Christmas!'

The Times reported that while President-elect Donald Trump has been declaring "Merry Christmas" while on "Thank You Tour" stops in Michigan and Wisconsin, the Obama family's 2016 Christmas card omits the word "Christmas"—for the eighth consecutive year—in favor of a more inclusive holiday greeting. ( Francis Vallance/Flickr/CC )

That headline in The Washington Times from late last week has a much deeper meaning than December greetings, says Southern Evangelical Seminary (SES) President and evangelical leader Dr. Richard Land.

"The whole tone has shifted in this country since Nov. 8," Land remarked. "In fact, just a few days after the election, I had several people say to me, 'Merry Christmas! Wow, it's OK to say that now! That is an anecdote that speaks to a larger truth, that President-elect Trump's win has dealt a serious blow to the totalitarian instincts, political correctness, progressivism and the extreme prejudice that is championed by that political correctness."

"Our President-elect Trump will foster a federal government that is much more friendly to traditional beliefs about Christianity in the public square," Land said. "People are grateful for that, and they feel it—that the federal government will no longer be working as a public censor, and Americans are enjoying their newfound rights to communicate their true beliefs about Christmas. Mr. Trump has said we're free to say 'Merry Christmas' again. And so this is, broadly speaking, a win for cultural conservatism, which in America is intertwined with orthodox, traditional Christianity over progressivism and multi-culturalism. In America, of course, winning does make a real difference.

"In light of this, on behalf of SES," Land concluded, "I want to wish everyone a joyous Christmas and a happy New Year."

SES recently shared its annual video series, "The Twelve Days of Apologetics," which consists of a dozen interesting and enlightening online Christmas-themed videos from SES professors, deans and students, including Land.

Land added that the videos make great devotionals for individuals and for families. Video topics include "The Existence of God," "Messianic Prophecies," "The Virgin Birth," "Myth Copying," "The Magi," "Christmas and Its Pagan Roots," "Was Jesus Born in a Stable?" and "Why Did Jesus Have to Come?" To view all 12 videos online, click here.

