Are You Robbing God of Your Time?

How much time did you give to God today? ( Dr. Steve Greene )

"Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed Me. But you say, 'How have we robbed You?' In tithes and offerings" (Mal. 3:8, MEV).

As we launch into a new year, many of us are evaluating our goals, projects and plans for growth.

The driving factor to how we accomplish all that we have set our minds to do is how we utilize the time we have been given. We are all given the same portion of daily time. What we do with it is largely a matter of intention.

Some people get more things done than others. We've all heard the old aphorism, "If you want to get something done, give it to a busy person." Leaders have a conscious awareness of team members who get things done. In a crunch, we go to people who manage their time well.

I believe that the first key to good time management is tithing our time. I think time qualifies as a "good and perfect gift." I believe that giving back time to God is as important as our financial gifts. The lesson of tithing is to give back to God a portion of what He has given to us. Time is certainly a gift worthy of a tithe.

Imagine how we could impact the kingdom of God by simply following God's principle of tithing. If we consider that we are awake and doing something at least 16 hours every day, our time tithe would be 1.6 hours. If all of God's people gave one to two hours to kingdom work every day, do you think we would make progress? How many lives could be impacted?

Many of us are willing to sow money into kingdom projects, but we fail to give a gift of time. If we sow time, can we expect to receive time blessings? Does God "redeem the time?"

I think so. God says, "Test Me."

It seems to me that when I give my time to the Lord, He is always faithful to help me get the things done I had been fretting. When we tell God, "Ain't nobody got time for that," I think we will continue to feel a time shortage. There will never be enough time to only serve ourselves.

I want to make an impact in the kingdom of God.

It's going to take some time.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1755456352" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1755456352" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Today's Scripture

"To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven" (Ecclesiastes 3:1,MEV).

Platform Tip No. 145

Develop content for every place your audience may look for help.

Think about Google searches, media sources, review sites and topical sites.

Be there. Every day. Post fresh content.

Dr. Steve Greene is the publisher and executive vice president—Media Group, Charisma Media. Sign up here for Dr. Greene's leadership e-newsletter.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.