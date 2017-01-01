Think Those Big-Budget Superhero Movies Are Winning the Box Office? Think Again

A scene from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" ( Public Domina )

A new study by Movieguide®: The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment shows that superhero movies with lots of foul language are hurt at the box office when you adjust for inflation.

Movieguide® studied Box Office Mojo's Top 100 Movies at the North American Box Office Adjusted for Inflation and found that none of the superhero movies listed there had more than 25 obscenities and profanities.

It also found that the first superhero movies with more than 25 obscenities and profanities, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool and Suicide Squad, came in at No. 120, No. 157 and No. 199, respectively.

This year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which had about 40 obscenities and profanities, comes in at No. 143.

"The recent trend in Hollywood to put more and more obscenities, profanities and lewd content into these superhero movies is extremely upsetting," Movieguide® Founder and Publisher Dr. Ted Baehr said. "It doesn't even make box-office sense."

Dr. Baehr noted that the new Spider-Man movie, Homecoming, has the most foul language and lewd content of all the six Spider-Man movies Sony Pictures has made. It even has a joke about watching pornography.

"This a far cry from Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man movies, which contained overt references to God, Jesus and the Bible," he added.

The first three Spider-Man movies averaged $526,150,267 at the domestic box office when adjusting for inflation. In comparison, Marvel's first two Avengers movies averaged $576.4 million.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming won't even come close," Dr. Tom Snyder, editor of Movieguide®, predicted.

